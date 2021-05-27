Lee Walburn.jpeg

Carroll freshman Lee Walburn competes at the NAIA National Meet in Alabama.

 Carroll Sports Information

GULF SHORES, Ala. – Lee Walburn, a freshman from Whitefish, Montana, is the national champion in the men's decathlon at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships.

Heading into Thursday's events, Walburn sat in second place with the lead in sight. A strong performance in the final five events, including a first-place finish in the javelin and a second-place finish in the discus, vaulted Walburn into first place as the national champion.

