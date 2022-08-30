HELENA — Liang Liedle embarked on his fourth collegiate season Saturday playing a position he hasn’t since his time at Corvallis High School.
He made an immediate impact at corner for Carroll in its 16-10 victory over No. 17-ranked Montana Western.
“He made some big plays,” Saints defensive coordinator Randy Bandelow said. “We left him on an island a couple of times and he found a way to knock the football down. He had a really good game.”
“The other thing that showed up is he’s got a willingness to tackle. He’s not afraid to stick his nose in there and go wrap someone up.”
Liedle, playing in his first collegiate game at corner, made what was, arguably, the play of the first half on Western’s opening drive.
On first and goal from Carroll’s 10, Liedle tipped a Jon Jund pass into the air high enough for linebacker Tucker Jones to complete the interception and return it 63 yards to the Bulldogs’ 31-yard line, setting up Carroll’s first score.
“I knew that they loved running slants in the red zone, so I kinda knew it was coming,” Liedle said. “At first, [the receiver] kinda got me, but I was able to catch up to him and bat it up.”
Bandelow said the Saints were in cover zero on that particular play and Liedle was manned up with no help. He maintained inside leverage, recognized the slant route, broke on the ball and used his ball skills to knock the football free.
Two quarters later, Liedle broke up a potential Western touchdown when he leaped into the air, went full extension, and broke up a pass intended for a receiver just behind him.
“During film, we talked about them wanting to take shot around [the 50-yard line],” Liedle said. “I just kinda knew they were wanting to, and I think that was their first shot of the game.”
“I thought I was going to pick the ball off, but it was a little higher than I thought.”
At the time, Liedle’s efforts preserved a 10-3 Saints advantage.
Liedle, who ran the triple-option as a quarterback and played defensive back and outside linebacker for the Blue Devils, was recruited to Carroll as a wide receiver.
He redshirted in 2019 and played sparingly in the 2021 spring and fall seasons before seeking out the position change after last season.
Liedle stood out at times in fall camp, breaking up passes and providing solid coverage.
He worked his way onto the two-deep at cornerback, and in relief of Micah Ans, saw a good amount of snaps against Western.
“He’s been impressive dating back to spring ball,” Bandelow said. “Really athletic kid. I think what surprised me – when he transferred positions, he had some technique stuff right away.”
“It wasn’t starting from scratch – you could tell he played some corner in high school. He showed up with some technique and figured out how to tie that in with our scheme.”
Liedle described the defensive back position as “a lot more technical” than wide-out and said he was glad he made the decision to change positions before spring ball as it gave him more time to get back up to speed at corner and learn from the likes of Zach Spiroff and Ans.
A hint of nervousness faded quickly for Liedle once Saturday’s season-opener rolled around as he found solace in the confidence his teammates and coaches had putting him in a position to make a difference.
It had been roughly five years since Liedle played on the defensive side of the football in a game that counted, but Liedle finished the contest with five tackles and a pass break-up, aiding a defensive effort that saw Carroll give up 263 yards and just 10 points.
“Everybody knew their assignments and everybody did their job. I think that was the one thing that really helped us out,” Liedle said.
Carroll is scheduled to continue its 2022 season on Saturday, in Butte, against Montana Tech. Kick off is currently slated for 1 p.m.
