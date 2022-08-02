HELENA — For the first time since leaving last season’s opener with an injury, Carroll’s All-American running back Matthew Burgess was a full participant in a formal team practice.
The Saints kicked off fall camp Tuesday with a pair of two-hour practices, officially beginning the march toward an Aug. 27 matchup with Montana Western.
“I’m really excited to be back out here,” Burgess said. “It’s been almost a year – September will be a year since I’ve been back out here. I’m really excited to just get going.”
“Feeling like a million bucks.”
Burgess, fresh off an honorable mention All-America nod in the spring of 2021, went down with a knee injury just seven carries into his second full season as a Saint.
“The hardest part was just trying to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Burgess said. “Some days you’re in pain, some days you’re not. Just took it day-by-day and didn’t look too far [ahead].”
The two-time All-Conference back remained engaged in practice throughout last season, taking mental reps while watching film and assisting the coaching staff following his rehab sessions.
He was a tutor to the younger running backs and participated only lightly during spring ball.
“Just good to see him back and his smiling face,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said following Tuesday’s morning practice. “He’s always got a smile on his face and he’s always one of the hardest workers, if not the hardest worker, out here. Just great to have his leadership back.”
Burgess, just 16 games into his Carroll career, is already knocking on the door of 2,000 rushing yards. Across 305 carries, the 5-foot-11, 205-pound back is averaging six yards per carry and over 110 yards on the ground per game.
Nine times he’s crossed the 100-yard rushing plateau and 21 total times (rushing plus receiving) Burgess has found the end zone.
He has 2,186 career all-purpose yards and is averaging 136.6 per game.
In his absence last season, Duncan Kraft stepped in and was the Frontier Conference’s third-best rusher on his way to All-Conference honors.
How he and Burgess will split reps this season remains to be seen, but along with Baxter Tuggle, Cormac Benn and others, Carroll’s running back room will be difficult to contain.
“I feel like we can have a really good backfield,” Burgess said. “We have nine extremely talented running backs in our room. No matter what, it’s always next guy up, but I’m really excited to start the season with a really good running back room.”
For the next three weeks – until the fall semester begins on Aug. 24 – it’s all about football for the 120-something players currently on the Saints’ roster.
Like every season, it’ll take some time to get the freshmen and transfers up to speed – Carroll has 44 newcomers to the roster – but the Saints have time.
“No. 1 goal is to get them ready for the 27th against Western and to build up to that,” Purcell said. “We don’t have to win the game next Wednesday, but we’ve gotta be at our best on the 27th. Building up the process – getting them in shape and getting our base offense and defense down – and establishing a two-deep.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.