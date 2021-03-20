KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A run into the quarterfinals of the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship Tournament, Carroll’s second in three years, is nothing for head coach Kurt Paulson or the players to hang their heads about. While the Saints’ 2020-21 season came to an end with a 73-65 loss to SAGU (Texas) on Saturday night, Carroll still won 15 of its final 18 games after starting the season 5-5.
“It was a great season for our guys,” Paulson said. “They went through a lot. It all started a year ago when they canceled this tournament, and [there were] lots of roadblocks, and they just persevered. They had no complaints with the COVID protocols and anything that we had to endure. They persevered and got themselves to the elite eight with a really young group, so we’re proud of them.”
Pinned on an outstanding defense that entered Saturday’s game ranked sixth in the country in opponent scoring, Carroll once again held its opposition in the low-70s and made nothing easy for the Lions. Nevertheless, SAGU senior Joel Polius erupted for 27 points on 11-for-15 shooting and was fed a steady diet of post touches that resulted in high-percentage shots around the rim.
With Polius posting a double-double in the paint and four total Lions on their way to posting double figures, Carroll struggled to keep pace with a SAGU team that shot 53.6 percent from the field despite failing to clear 38 percent from 3-point distance. Trailing by two points with under two minutes on the clock, Carroll committed one of its 13 turnovers on the evening, resulting in two of SAGU’s 15 points off those mistakes on Saturday night.
“They’re really athletic and they defended us well,” Paulson said. “I didn’t have a great plan, I felt like, and we were a little stagnant offensively and it kinda led to some turnovers and stuff like that. It wasn’t for lack of effort on the players’ part. They were trying to make plays for each other, it was just a lot to do with SAGU’s defense.”
That advanced the lead to four points, and after a 3-pointer from senior Isaiah Boling, the Lions’ seven-point edge became too much for Carroll to overcome in the final 68 seconds of action.
Despite the ultimate outcome, the Saints battled for the better part of 40 minutes. Down by four points with seven and a half minutes to play, Carroll reeled off an 8-0 run with the help of steals by sophomore Dennis Flowers III and junior Shamrock Campbell, plus a quick five points from sophomore Brendan Temple. That four-point cushion quickly devolved into a tied contest at the 4:36 mark of the second half and SAGU proceeded to out-scored Carroll 11-3 the remainder of the game.
“They hit some timely shots,” Paulson said of SAGU. “We got up four [points] there in crunch time and then they came back and got a couple threes to go down...Those were timely plays they made, I thought.”
Campbell scored 13 of his 16 points in the opening 20 minutes with his only second half bucket coming on a desperation 3-pointer with under a minute on the clock. Sljivancanin matched that 16 with 16 of his own on 5-for-13 shooting, while Temple added 12 points and three rebounds.
Freshman Murat Guzelocak was perhaps the MVP on the boards for Carroll and was an important part of its two-point lead at intermission. Battling down low all night, Guzelocak notched seven points on Saturday, including four in the first 20 minutes, but also pulled down seven rebounds. Of those, six were of the offensive variety, while Guzelocak also blocked two shots and dished out an assist in 19 minutes.
That effort helped Carroll keep the rebounding battle in a deadlock at 30-30, but the Saints’ 34.6 percent shooting effort in the waning 20 minutes netted them just 28 second half points, leading to just 65 points overall. That represents Carroll’s lowest scoring output since March 2.
“I thought they just guarded us well,” Paulson said of SAGU. “We could never get a rhythm on offense, we were trying. We were trying new stuff from a coaching standpoint and the guys were trying to cut hard and get a rhythm. SAGU just had a good game plan against us and they never really let us get an offensive rhythm like we had the last three games.”
Boling and seniors Joshua Kashila and Nathan Bailey all chipped in double digit points to help Polius’ effort. Boling knocked down a pair of 3-pointers, including a clutch one late, on his way to 14 points, while Kashila and Bailey added 13 and 11 points, respectively.
A night after making 12 3-pointers, Carroll shot just 5-for-21 (23.8 percent) from that distance on Saturday night, including a 2-for-10 showing in the second half. Still, the Saints shot 58.3 percent inside the arc on the evening led by Campbell and Sljivancanin as they combined for 12 made field goals in the loss.
Just juniors, that duo figures to headline what will essentially be the same group of players taking the court for Carroll next season. Barring any early graduations, the Saints are slated to lose no seniors and will see guys like Ifeanyi Okeke, Jonny Hillman, Flowers and Temple all make the jump from sophomores to juniors next season.
While this loss will no doubt sting for a while, Carroll is built, at least as currently constructed, to make return trips to Kansas City for the foreseeable future under Paulson.
“We gotta keep getting better,” Paulson said. “I’m glad that these young guys got a taste of what it takes down here, now they gotta be hungry.”
