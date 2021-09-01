HELENA — There are not many college football stadiums that are home to six-time national championship winning programs. Nelson Stadium is one of those venues, and on Wednesday, it turned 20 years old.
“Growing up here, you just have to look up at the scoreboard and you see six national championships,” Saints defensive back Zach Spiroff said. “Every single year it was expected that Carroll was competing for a national championship. With that comes a great tradition and something that I really looked up to and was very proud of being from Helena.”
The stadium, the namesake of Warren Nelson, opened in 2001 and was constructed on land previously occupied by basketball and tennis courts and a sand volleyball pit. Warren played football in the early-1930s and was a member of the only Saints team that went undefeated and unscored upon.
He also cut the ribbon that dedicated the stadium during a homecoming celebration less than a month after the facility opened.
“It’s a different feeling. It’s different to know that you go out there and you put this jersey on and play for the past people that have played for Carroll,” Saints tight end Tony Collins said. “People that have been a part of this great program. It’s something special and I take a lot of pride in stepping out onto that field on Saturdays.”
Carroll’s home for football prior to the 2001 season was Vigilante Stadium. It took a couple decades of off-and-on talks and fundraising to make Nelson Stadium a reality, one that finally came to fruition in the early 2000s with the help of numerous people in the Helena community.
A plaque inside of the stadium memorializes those groups and individuals that made possible something that has meant so much to so many different people over the years.
“It never gets old stepping out onto Nelson Stadium,” Spiroff said. “It was something I really looked forward to my freshman year, getting to play my first game in Nelson Stadium in front of all these people that have supported me throughout my youth and high school career. Then to finally get to play in a college game in front of our amazing fans and tradition we have here, there’s nothing like it.”
In 20 years, countless memories have been made by countless athletes and supporters that have filtered through Carroll. Numerous national championship runs went through Nelson Stadium and it was where current head coach Troy Purcell picked up his first win as the Saints’ head coach in 2019.
Alex Pfannenstiel, Carroll’s current offensive coordinator, won two national titles as a player at Carroll and said there are far too many memories to pick just one to signify what playing in Nelson Stadium has meant to him.
He does, however, point to a pair of wins in 2019 as highlights of his on-going coaching career.
“The 2019 game, senior day against Montana Tech. Coming out, they’re nationally-ranked, being able to win that football game and be successful against those guys was unbelievable,” Pfannenstiel said. “Our first win together as a staff with coach Purcell was in 2019 against Rocky Mountain College. We came out and really had a successful day when there were a lot of questions about what we were as a football program.”
In the spring, Carroll claimed a share of the Frontier Conference Championship for the first time since 2014 with a win in Nelson Stadium over College of Idaho. That sent the Saints to the NAIA Football Championship Series for the first time since that same 2014 season.
That abbreviated four-game conference slate -- including two home games for the Saints -- was played in front of empty bleachers. Due to policies aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19, fans were not allowed inside Nelson Stadium during the spring, depriving it of what sets the venue apart.
“What makes Nelson Stadium special is the people that fill it up,” Pfannenstiel said. “We have outstanding crowd support from our family and from the Helena and greater Montana community. When you come into Nelson, what makes it a tough place to play is, obviously having good football teams that have success, but it’s the love and enthusiasm that our fans have for us that make that place a hard place to play in. It’s going to be respectful but it’s going to be loud and you’re going to feel the love for Carroll College.”
Fans, in their collective return to Nelson Stadium, will immediately be treated to one of the biggest games on Carroll’s schedule this fall. Montana Tech is coming to town on Saturday, adding a layer of anticipation to what was already a date many people had circled on their calendars.
Crowds mean tailgates and the pre- and post-game festivities that were commonplace at football games before the pandemic.
“I expect a lot of juice. The fans didn’t have an opportunity to get out there last year,” Purcell said. “I expect the tailgates to be full and the guys having a good time. It’s kinda like a family reunion -- you’ve got your tailgate people that are next to you, you’re cooking brats, you’re having a good time, music is playing, football is going. It’s a show. It’s a lot of people working together to put a production on. Butte is close and they’ll bring a lot of fans up and we’ll have a lot of fans here, so it should be an exciting day.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
