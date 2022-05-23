HELENA — Nikki Krueger just wants to hit one more big mark.
Carroll’s fifth-year thrower will, later this week, participate in her third NAIA Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship Meet. A collegiate career that included a shot put national championship during the 2021 indoor season, will end for Krueger in Gulf Shores, Alabama, as she looks to put a pair of rough outdoor nationals behind her.
In two previous outdoor national championship meets (2019, 2021), Krueger finished no better than 10th in shot put. That is in stark contrast to her three indoor nationals performances (2020, 2021, 2022) where she finished no worse than seventh in the event.
“They haven’t been what I’ve been looking for,” Krueger said of her outdoor performances at nationals, smiling. “First year was rough. I missed finals by an inch, so that one was kinda heart-breaking. Last year, coming off a national championship in indoor, I had some big expectations with everything and it just wasn’t my day. I had two fouls and one throw that was just not good enough to get into finals. That one was pretty hard to take.”
Krueger feels as if this outdoor season has included the best efforts of her career. She set an outdoor personal record in the shot put in April with a throw just two inches short of her overall PR. Krueger also established a new collegiate best in discus (139 feet, eight inches) during the Frontier Conference Championships, qualifying her for outdoor nationals with the NAIA “B” standard.
Consistently one of the NAIA’s best female shot putters over the last couple years, Krueger enters this week’s outdoor national championship with the fourth-best mark in the country at 47 feet, 2.5 inches.
“This year I’ve definitely had my best [season] in outdoor, with discus and shot,” Krueger said. “I’ve been super consistent. Hit a big mark earlier in the year and been pretty consistent after that. Honestly I’m happy with how everything has gone. Being a fifth year it’s really hard to PR, especially in two different events.”
This spring has featured a renewed focus on discus for Krueger. She won a Class AA state championship in the event as a junior at Kalispell Glacier High School but has largely struggled with it in college.
Krueger switched to rotational shot put during her sophomore season, something that’s helped her with discus. Having now made strides in that event and using a similar technique, Krueger has found new positions that aid her in shot put.
“As a thrower, you always wanna try to be evolving and becoming better at what you do,” Carroll throwing coach Jimmy Stanton said. “Each improvement, you would hope, would lead to a new avenue to continue to improve. Nikki has done a good job with that, internalizing it mentally and then, in turn, showing that in the ring. As experience comes, so does confidence, so does aggression, and that corresponds with good throwing.”
Despite qualifying in discus, Krueger will not compete in the event at nationals.
Krueger had goals coming into college – pretty lofty ones at that. With the encouragement of her father, she put those goals on paper before beginning her collegiate journey, one that began with Krueger as a two-sport athlete.
“I actually remember writing the document and it said, ‘first two years be an All-American in basketball and track.’ That’s really hard in basketball, obviously. Things don’t work out the way you think they will. Being able to become an All-American in [outdoor] my sophomore year really boosted my self-esteem and confidence knowing that track could be my way to making those strides in success.”
Krueger has since become a multi-time All-American and national champion, accomplishments that have allowed her to hold the sibling bragging rights over her older sister, Tessa, who played two sports at Carroll and was a big influence on Krueger’s decision to don the purple and gold.
Last week, Krueger added another arrow to her quiver of accomplishments. She graduated from Carroll with a Business Administration degree with a concentration in Sports Management and a minor in Public Relations.
In a half-decade at Carroll, Krueger has experienced what many do in college as they become adults and learn to make decisions on their own. She said she has matured mentally, and through track, learned how to push herself, fail, and most importantly, how to succeed.
As her academic responsibilities became more and more of a job as she progressed through college, Krueger had to fall back on what drives her to continue putting in work that has made her successful.
“It’s that drive of wanting to win,” Krueger said. “Wanting to be at the podium at the end of the year and just seeing what your body can do. My family has been a huge push for me, too.”
Krueger said she has relatives in Canada that tune into meets online and a young niece who enjoys watching her throw.
“It’s special to get people like Nikki to compete for you,” Stanton said. “I think she’s embraced what we do as a process so well and had a positive attitude and worked as hard as she possibly could at everything. It’s been a pleasure. It’s hard to see her go but it’s a finite process always. I feel like we’ve done our best to optimize [her time here]. Just excited for the last opportunity.”
Between the two track seasons, Krueger will be experiencing the sixth national championship meet of her career this week in Gulf Shores.
She is not focused on the fact that it’s the final meet of her career. With a national championship on the line, against the best competition the NAIA has to offer, nationals is not something you can carry nerves into and be successful.
In the moment, however, a whole range of emotions bubble up that need to be controlled.
“It’s a feeling that I wish everyone could experience,” Krueger said. “Getting to nationals is an accomplishment by itself. Doing well at nationals is another thing. You’re getting ready, you’re putting on your shoes. You’re kinda sitting there just thinking through your process of what you’re going to do, what you can control, how you’re going to do it. Just going through all those motions. When you’re lining up and getting ready to warm up you kinda get those goosebumps like, ‘oh this is actually happening right now.’ Your heart starts racing a little bit…
“Just that second before you get in the ring, you’re like, ‘OK, deep breath. Just take a second.’ Your heart is pounding. You’re like, ‘OK I’ve gotta get it under control here.’ Just being able to have that confidence within yourself to get in the ring and know that you can do it is a crazy feeling.”
Krueger has enough experience to know there’s a different level when it comes to the competition at outdoor nationals with everyone a little more focused on ending the year with a positive.
Krueger said she plans to trust the process of her training and preparation, and Stanton wants to see her attack the meet with a mindset of confidence and aggression.
Outdoor nationals have yet to yield the results Krueger would like. She has tried to avoid pushing herself too far with fears that she might press and try to overcompensate for past shortcomings.
Still, at points this season, Krueger has rivaled or broken her best collegiate marks in both shot put and discus, potentially setting the scene for one final outstanding performance.
“I’ve never been that person who is like, ‘OK I’ve failed now I gotta give up.’” Krueger said. “After a few outdoors of not doing well – this is going to be the one.”
Shot put finals at the NAIA Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship are scheduled for Thursday at 1:30 p.m. MT.
