HELENA — A change in mindset can be a powerful thing for a football team. For a while now, Carroll’s coaching staff has been stressing the importance of treating every play within a game as if it has its own life, because it does. Win the play they will say, imploring players to focus on neither the play that just occurred nor the play ahead, but the one currently coming in from the sideline.
It appears the players have, for the most part, bought into that and leaders like quarterback Devan Bridgewater have seen a shift in the team.
“After my freshman year going into our spring season, we were just so excited. We thought we could beat everybody and dominate everyone,” Bridgewater said. “There were games like Morningside last season and Eastern Oregon where we were just dominated. This year I’ve noticed that we’re really, really focusing on winning the play. Winning that play at hand. We’ll score eventually, but we’ve gotta win the play before.”
Carroll was shutout in those two games Bridgewater mentioned and were never really competitive in those contests. The Saints claimed a share of the Frontier Conference Championship in the spring, but with all eight teams slated to return to action this fall, they knew the path back to that plateau would be a challenging one.
Carroll dropped its season-opener and rebounded to beat Montana Tech in a game the Saints never trailed. It was during that loss against Montana Western, however, that Carroll displayed some of that mindset Bridgewater is speaking of. Trailing by two touchdowns early in the third quarter, the Saints battled back, taking a fourth quarter lead before Western scored a go-ahead touchdown late.
“We were playing Western and we were down 19-5 and you’re just like, ‘I gotta get us back in the game, I gotta make the play,’” Bridgewater said. “At that point you do too much and you miss the little things. That happened to me and I was trying to do too much and I missed a little thing. Just [focusing] on one play at a time has been our focus and it’s really helped a lot.”
In games like the Morningside and Eastern Oregon ones from the spring, leads like Western owned in the season-opener would have ballooned to three or four scores. A lot of Carroll’s path back to leading in that contest hinged on Bridgewater’s play. His 21-yard touchdown strike to Tony Collins allowed Carroll to slide back in front, albeit briefly. Bridgewater finished that game with over 240 yards through the air and completed more than 55 percent of his passes.
He will enter Saturday’s game against Eastern Oregon with a 63.1 percent completion percentage after seeing that number down below 50 percent in five spring games.
“He has just matured from the spring until now. He’s focused,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said of his quarterback. “He’s spent more time taking notes than I’ve ever seen him take. Anytime you have competition in a room and you gotta perform, then you’ve gotta go perform and be the best you can be.”
Bridgewater was pushed to a certain degree by true freshman quarterback Jack Prka during spring and fall camp. Overall, it is just a deeper quarterback room for the Saints this season and it has seemingly brought out the best in Bridgewater so far.
“[He’s] wanting to be the best he can be for the team,” Purcell said. “He really believes in this team and the guys around him and he wants to do well for them. He’s a competitor. You get him in a game and he likes to compete. Competition, that’s where you bring your best out and that’s what he’s shown these last two weeks.”
Bridgewater is in the midst of his third season with Carroll after transferring from Colorado State University-Pueblo ahead of the 2019 season. He threw for over 2,000 yards during his redshirt freshman campaign, completing just over 50 percent of his passes and tossing 19 touchdowns against just five interceptions. He also ran for another four scores and averaged well over 200 yards of offense per game.
In the spring, that number dropped to 135 yards per contest as Bridgewater threw as many interceptions (4) as touchdowns in five games.
Through two games this fall, Bridgewater’s play has been somewhere between those two seasons, statistically speaking, as he has totaled 414 yards through the air with a touchdown and interception.
“Devan has made the plays that are available to him and he’s competing very well,” Saints offensive coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel said. “There’s been very rare occasions where Devan has tried to make a play that wasn’t there or missed a play...We talk about the idea of thermostats versus thermometers. The thermometers take the temperature and the thermostats set it. He’s done a much better job as he’s matured here by helping set the temperature of our group on a day-to-day basis.”
Bridgewater, like everyone else, has made mistakes during the young season. Against Tech, it felt like those mistakes were minimized as he completed 72 percent of his passes despite throwing an interception.
“First game I wasn’t very impressed. I had like three little mistakes, but they were crucial mistakes,” Bridgewater said of his play. “Going into Tech, I thought I did a lot better of mentally preparing, calming myself down, and being more confident. I think I really only had like two bad balls, I didn’t really miss any reads, so I was very happy with how I played. Just gotta keep that going.”
Pfannenstiel said he would like to see Carroll continue to be more efficient in the passing game. Unlike the spring, most of their wide receivers are healthy and tight ends Tony Collins and Logan Gilliard remain important targets in the offense.
“If you can find one thing to get better at everyday and you start banking those, each individual getting better at one thing every single day and you start banking days and groups of individuals, you just keep growing and improving as an offense,” Pfannenstiel said. “There’s nothing that anybody in our group is perfect at so everything is important for us.”
