HELENA — To be mentioned in the same breath as Shane Sipes is a pretty big honor for a Carroll College wide receiver.
Sipes was a walking 100-yard game during his time as a Saint and was Carroll’s last All-American at the wide-out position (2019).
Chris Akulschin’s 158-yard, three-touchdown effort in No. 25-ranked Carroll’s 37-3 win over Eastern Oregon on Saturday had Saints fans and players harkening back to memories of Sipes to find a comparable example for redshirt freshman’s performance.
“Oh my gosh,” Carroll tight end Tony Collins said. “I haven’t seen a guy like that since [Shane] Sipes was here. I’m so glad I was able to see Chris blossom and do everything that we know he can do as a football player.”
“I told him, I was like, ‘hey, you’re that guy. You work really hard and you put a lot of work in, but don’t let it be in vain.’ He came out here and performed really well and you can’t ask for anything better than that.”
Akulschin’s receiving yards are the most by a Saints wide receiver since Sipes’ 159 on Nov. 9, 2019, against Montana Tech.
It was Akulschin’s first career 100-yard game as he set career bests for receptions (9), yards (158) and touchdowns (3).
He hauled in touchdown catches of six, 50 and 12 yards in the victory, and is the first Carroll pass-catcher to enjoy a three-touchdown game since Sipes’ four on Nov. 3, 2018.
“It’s [a product of] having multiple threats on offense,” Akulschin said. “Having Tony [Collins] – lining us both up on the same side…
“It’s just having those weapons on offense and having a quarterback who can make those throws and having an o-line that can make those blocks.”
Akulschin totaled 182 all-purpose yards to anchor a complete offensive outburst by the Saints.
Carroll picked up, on average, 6.3 yards on each of its 77 offensive plays, setting a season-high with 309 passing yards and 485 total yards.
“The last couple games our offense has been showing up,” Akulschin said. “Our defense is always really solid, but it felt good to carry some of that load on offense today. Just make those plays when we needed to.”
Carroll was 12-for-19 on third down Saturday.
All three of Akulschin’s touchdowns were third-down play calls.
“He’s reliable,” Carroll quarterback Jack Prka said of his top target. “He’s a guy who I can go to who I trust. He’s a great football player. We’re gonna be special.”
“That’s just relying on your best players and the o-line making great blocks and everyone doing their job. That’s what it’s going to take to beat teams like C of I – everyone doing their job.”
Take Carroll’s offensive showcase and combine it with the Saints’ defensive effort, and you get a favorable outcome for all 18 of the team’s seniors in what was the final regular-season game inside Nelson Stadium.
Led by Colin Sassano (five tackles) and Jake Walk (two sacks), Carroll’s defense pitched another shutout for 59 minutes and 47 seconds.
A last-second EOU field goal spoiled the Saints’ second consecutive blanking, but it was still a dominating defensive effort.
“Can’t think of a better way [to go out] than coming out of here with a win,” Carroll nose tackle Garrett Kocab said. “It’s a beautiful day, everybody got to play. It was fun.
“I just feel like everybody is really comfortable right now…There’s something about our defense – we’re playing very confident. We just believe in each other, I think that’s what it is.”
EOU picked up 63 of its 95 total yards on its final offensive possession trailing Carroll 37-0.
Prior to that drive, the Mountaineers had gained just 32 yards on 31 plays.
For Carroll’s defense, it is the third straight game allowing no more than three points. In the last three games, the Saints have given up six total points and 226 combined yards.
“The last couple games defensively, we’ve played complementary football within our own unit,” Carroll cornerback Zach Spiroff said. “We’re covering guys on the back-end, guys up front are getting a good pass-rush. It makes it very hard for teams to be effective when we’re playing that way.
“We expect to be dominant on defense. We’re very comfortable right now with where we’re at. We got a lot of stuff to continue to improve upon – you always do – but right now we’re playing some very good football.”
Carroll sacked EOU quarterbacks five times on Saturday and stopped Mountaineer ball-carriers behind the line of scrimmage eight times.
Forrest Suero and Michael Maafu were each credited with solo sacks and all three EOU signal-callers were held to 44 yards or less through the air.
Prka finished the day 17-for-25 passing for 271 yards and three touchdowns. He added 35 yards with his legs.
Matthew Burgess carried the ball 12 times for 48 yards. His 10-yard touchdown late in the second quarter put Carroll up by four scores.
Collins caught two passes for 63 yards, including a 43-yarder that set up Duncan Kraft’s 12-yard scoring scamper in the first quarter.
Carroll’s win – while an important one for its seniors – is only one piece to a larger puzzle the Saints are assembling this season.
Now 6-2, the Saints are tied with Montana Tech for second place in the Frontier Conference standings, one game back of College of Idaho with two games remaining.
With a head-to-head matchup against the Yotes still left to be played, Carroll has a path to a conference championship and, potentially, the NAIA playoffs.
“We don’t play games to try to win on Senior Day, we wanna accomplish the goal that we set for ourselves at the start of the season,” Collins said. “We know what we have to do and we know where we have to be. We’ve made the progression toward that goal. Two more games left.”
“We don’t play games to win Senior Day, we play games to win conference championships.”
Carroll also locked up its fourth-straight winning season under head coach Troy Purcell with Saturday’s victory.
Carroll is in position to win seven or more games in a season for the first time since 2014.
“Just real proud of the guys and the opportunity,” Purcell said. “We decide our own fate and our own destiny. It’s exciting when it’s in your hands to make it happen.”
