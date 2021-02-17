The Frontier Conference released a revised version of its four-game league slate on Wednesday following the announcement that Southern Oregon, Montana Tech and Montana Western would all sit out the spring season.
This new model calls for a five-week time frame for the five remaining Frontier teams to play four conference games. One open date is built into the schedule.
Carroll’s season is now scheduled to begin on March 13 against Rocky Mountain College in Billings. The Saints will then travel to La Grande, Oregon to play Eastern Oregon on March 20. Carroll will get its first home game on March 27 against Montana State-Northern and play College of Idaho inside Nelson Stadium on April 10 following an open date.
On Jan. 21, the Frontier moved to a four-game conference scheduling model, scraping the previous six-game model. That move established Feb. 15 as the date teams could start practicing and guaranteed them two home and two away games for the upcoming season.
Carroll began team practices on Tuesday with a helmeted session and are expected to move toward fully padded practices as the week progresses.
The NAIA football playoffs are scheduled to begin on April 17, with the championship game set to take place on May 10 in Grambling, Louisiana. The first top 25 poll for the spring season will be released on Feb. 22, according to the NAIA’s website.
