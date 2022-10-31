CORVALLIS, Ore. — Carroll College’s Sarah Conway was acknowledged as the Cascade Collegiate Conference women’s soccer defensive player of the week on Monday.
Conway, a senior goalkeeper from Belt, posted two shutouts for the Saints over the weekend. She finished with 11 saves over the two games, including six in Carroll’s scoreless draw with Rocky Mountain College.
