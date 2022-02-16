HELENA — Every team needs a guy like Jonny Hillman.
Someone who is totally capable of scoring 10-15 points per game, but passes up opportunities of his own to get teammates involved. Someone who is a top-three defender in the league and fails to take a play off. Someone who takes charges and jumps head-first out of bounds for a loose ball. Someone who doesn’t care about personal achievements but only what the scoreboard reads after 40 minutes of play.
“He’s definitely a glue guy, he can do a lot, and we rely on him for so much,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said. “He has to guard two through four. He’s an unbelievable defender and he’s very tough. He brings an element of toughness to our team and I think the opponents feel that when he’s on the floor – that they’re going to get someone in their face. We love that about him.”
Carroll’s last two games – both critical league wins late in the season – perfectly encapsulated Hillman’s role for the Saints. His role is that he doesn’t have a role, but instead can tailor his performance to the game plan and in-game flow to find a way to contribute that puts Carroll in the best position possible for a win.
Last week, Hillman turned in one of his best all-around games. With Carroll needing a win to tie Montana Tech atop the standings, Hillman filled the stat sheet with 12 points, six rebounds, five assists, five steals and two blocks, providing a spark and playing sterling defense that lifted the Saints past their rivals.
Two days later, against Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Hillman attempted just two shots in 28 minutes, did not score, but played the type of defense Saints fans have grown accustomed to in a 26-point Carroll victory.
“I thing I love about Jonny – I think he scored zero points at Rocky – but he’s just as happy as the guy who scored 20 because the team won,” Paulson said. “That’s what I love about him. He is just a winner. He wants to win at all costs. Stats don’t matter to him, but the wins matter. That’s the stat I care about, too – the wins. I don’t care about the other stats and neither does he, and that’s why he’s such a vital piece to our team.”
Surely a front-runner for league defensive player of the year, Hillman said he does his best to distract players he guards. He accomplishes that with intense ball pressure that, during last week’s Tech game, resulted in him more or less just taking the ball from his opponent’s hands on several occasions.
“I think I’m kind of a shape-shifter,” Hillman said. “I think each game is kinda unique to me and how my role applies to that game. Sometimes coach needs me to get 10-plus points in a game and sometimes he just needs me to work as hard as I possibly can on defense and find Jovan and Shamrock and Brendan down low. I think I’m just ready to take on whatever role coach has for me. Whether it’s guarding [Jalen] Hodges at the five or anybody else at the two or three spot. I’m just ready to do whatever I need to do for us to win.”
Multiple times this season Hillman has been tasked with guarding opposing team’s post players when Carroll’s big-man depth was lacking. Hillman, who is listed at 6-foot-2, said he likes to think of himself as a big man, but in situations where he was guarding Montana Western’s Jalen Hodges or Tech’s Taylor England, Hillman routinely gave up four or five inches of height.
Still, Hillman held up well in those moments, displaying the sort of toughness that can only come by growing up the youngest of four brothers.
“Honestly it’s fun for me,” Hillman said of guarding bigger players. “This year guarding one through five has been a challenge, but it’s been fun. I enjoy going up against big guys. I’ve always thought of myself as a big guy, per se. I have three older brothers, so I always grew up fighting bigger guys. I think that’s probably part of the motivation and competitiveness.”
Defense hasn’t always been something Hillman would describe as fun. He grew up surrounded by the game of basketball – among other sports – but it wasn’t until seventh or eighth grade that Hillman said began to understand the fundamentals of well-played defense.
Now, playing for a coach like Paulson who puts such an emphasis on that end of the floor, Hillman is able to thrive, even moving from a six-man type role off the bench to a starter over the last 14 games.
“When I was young, I didn’t like defense at all and all I wanted to do was shoot deep threes…I grew to really appreciate [defense] because sometimes that was the way for me to get minutes in AAU and in college, too, freshman and sophomore year…It’s always been a pride thing for me,” Hillman said. “I’m not going to let anyone beat me.”
So many times, Hillman’s defense leads to buckets on the other end. Paulson said Hillman is able to change the game with his activity level, getting deflections and causing havoc. Hillman said even when shots are not falling for him, he draws energy from playing tough defense and creating opportunities for his team off turnovers.
On multiple occasions last week Hillman turned defense into offense. At least three times in the first half against Tech he either forced a turnover or blocked an Oredigger, just to get a bucket in transition or clean up a teammate’s miss on the break by running the floor.
After blocking a Tech player on Thursday, Hillman drilled a step-back 3-pointer on the ensuing Carroll possession as the Saints’ student section was finishing its “you got swatted” chant directed at the visiting team.
Carroll will roll into Thursday’s regular-season finale allowing the seventh-fewest points per game (62.8) in the NAIA. It is the top number in the Frontier, and even though Carroll has played the most countable games (28) of any team in the league, the Saints have allowed the fewest made field goals (635) on the season.
“They say defense wins championships,” Hillman said. “I think that’s true because it’s easy to score until someone stops you and you have to figure out something else. Then you’ve gotta learn how to play defense because you gotta lower their score. I think that defense is huge for us and I think sometimes it goes a little under appreciated for winning games, but I think that’s how we win the majority of our games.”
Win against Providence on Thursday and Carroll would claim at least a share of the Frontier regular-season title for the first time since 2018-19 and earn the No. 1 seed in the upcoming league tournament. Throw in a Tech loss, and Carroll would claim the regular-season title outright.
A victory on Thursday would also be Paulson’s 100th as head coach at Carroll. He is on pace to accomplish the feat quicker than any other Saints head coach in program history, posting a 99-28 (.780) record in 127 countable games coached over four seasons.
Former Saints head coach Carson Cunningham is currently the quickest to 100 wins, achieving it in 150 games on Feb. 8, 2018.
Tip off, in Great Falls, is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. following the women’s game.
