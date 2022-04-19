HELENA — Sienna Swannack, a three-time All-Conference selection and three-year starter for Carroll’s women’s basketball team, will return for her fifth season of collegiate eligibility. Her decision to exercise that extra year, which was granted by the NAIA due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was officially announced by the team’s social media account on Tuesday.
“When we got told that we could take a fifth year, since then, I’ve been thinking about it,” Swannack said. “My major is engineering so I did have a few classes that I thought I might still need to take, but on top of that, I just couldn’t see my career being done in a year. When I heard we had one more year, I was definitely excited to come back…
“Kamden actually played a big part in that. I was talking to her about if she was gonna stay and we kinda made that decision together, which was pretty cool. I just wasn’t ready to leave.”
Swannack said the extra year on the basketball court worked well with her degree and will give her some extra time to finish what is a tough degree to earn. It also gives Swannack the opportunity to nail down exactly what she wants to do after graduating.
Swannack started all 35 games for Carroll this past season and averaged a career-best 9.5 points per game to go along with four rebounds and 2.5 assists. Eighteen times during the 2021-22 season Swannack scored 10 or more points, culminating in a career-best 24 points on Jan. 20 against Montana Western.
Swannack knocked down 57 3-pointers as a senior, including four against Providence in the Frontier Conference Tournament semifinal game. In the NAIA National Tournament Round of 32 against Loyola (La.), Swannack scored 10 points, pulled down five rebounds and dished out four assists to help Carroll advance to the final site tournament.
“Sienna is one of those players that can play, really, any position for us,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “You see her at the point, the two, the three, and she played a lot of minutes at the four this year. Her value to us is irreplaceable for what she brings, on both ends of the floor. She had a span of time during conference this year where she was just taking over games. Blocking shots, rebounding, scoring, hitting jump shots, hitting threes. I think this year is really going to be a breakout year for her.”
Swannack, who is from Nine Mile Falls, Washington, has appeared in 124 career games for Carroll and made 88 starts. She is currently 78 points short of 1,000 for her career and will enter next season with 468 rebounds and 245 career assists to her credit.
“I just found out that I’m so close to 1,000 points,” Swannack said. “I didn’t want to end on 900-something points. Then, just developing into more of a leader and finally being a senior who the younger girls look up to. Playing that leadership role that I haven’t really gotten to [experience] yet.”
Swannack is one of Carroll’s better defenders and regularly picked up opponents’ best players. She, along with Kamden Hilborn, was named to the Frontier’s All-Defensive Team this past season after racking up 42 steals and 22 blocks.
Swannack has helped Carroll win two Frontier regular-season and tournament championships. The Saints finished last season 27-8 and appeared in the Frontier Tournament Championship game. As an at-large bid, Carroll advanced through the NAIA National Tournament Opening Round, beating Lindsey Wilson and Loyola (La.), before falling to Morningside in the Round of 16 in Sioux City, Iowa.
Swannack, just like Hilborn, is a player who has never averaged double-digit points at the collegiate level. It’s not that they lack the capability, quite the opposite actually, but with potent scorers like Dani Wagner and Christine Denny attracting shots as well, both Swannack and Hilborn fit nicely into facilitator roles.
This coming season will be different with those two leading scorers gone. Along with Jamie Pickens, Swannack and Hilborn will be expected to shoulder a good portion of the offensive load for Carroll.
“I think this [coming] year, more of us will have to step up,” Swannack said. “I think even people like Addi Ekstrom will come in and put some points on the board. I think Kamden will have a little bit more confidence in shooting and wanting to be in the position to score…I’ve definitely thought about how my role as a scorer is going to change a little bit and I’m actually pretty excited about that.”
Swannack is the second Saint to have her decision to return officially announced in as many days. Hilborn will also exercise her fifth year of eligibility and join a starting lineup that will likely feature Swannack and veteran post player Jamie Pickens.
The quartet of Wagner, Denny, Jaidyn Lyman and Emma Madsen just completed their final year of eligibility after making the same decision to return last off-season.
“This program under coach Sayers – there’s not a lot of teams where they have fifth years coming back over and over,” Swannack said. “I think that just says a ton about the program, a ton about the coaching staff and a ton about coach Sayers. She’s somebody who her players trust and her players love. She’s a huge reason so many people choose to come back and stick with this program.”
