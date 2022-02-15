WHITEFISH — Carroll's Jovan Sljivancanin has been named the Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week for the second-straight time.
Sljivancanin, a senior forward from Belgrade, Serbia, helped power the Saints to wins over No. 14 Montana Tech and Rocky Mountain College.
In Carroll's two wins, Sljivancanin averaged 16 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists.
With a 21-point and 15-rebound effort on Saturday in Billings, Sljivancanin notched his 18th double-double of the season and 50th for his career.
Sljivancanin is averaging 19.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this season.
Nikki Krueger has also been named the Erck/Hotels Frontier Conference Women's Indoor Field Athlete of the Week.
Krueger, a senior from Kalispell, reached a new personal best of 14.44 meters in the shot put last weekend at the Mountain State Games hosted by Idaho State University.
Krueger's mark was good enough to take first at the meet and moved her to second best in the NAIA.
