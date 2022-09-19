The first game of Spencer Berger’s kicking career at Carroll College could not have gone much better.
A true freshman out of Billings West and the Saints’ first signee in their 2021 recruiting class, Berger drilled three field goals – his first three collegiate field goal attempts – including a 33-yard game winner with 21 seconds remaining in a 25-23 victory over Eastern Oregon.
Berger connected on a 40-yarder with 8:06 left in the fourth quarter to put Carroll up 20-17 and finished the day with 11 points (3-for-3 field goal, 2-for-2 extra-point) on his way to Frontier Conference and NAIA Special Teams Player of the Week honors.
Berger also handled punting duties on Saturday, averaging 36.3 yards per boot and pinning one of his three kicks inside the 20-yard line.
College of Idaho’s Hunter Gilbert (offensive) and Carroll’s Zach Spiroff (defensive) rounded out the Frontier football weekly honors.
Gilbert powered a Yotes rushing attack that piled up 288 yards in a 42-24 win against Southern Oregon.
Gilbert, a redshirt sophomore out of Tigard, Oregon, rushed 21 times for 153 yards (7.3 yards per carry) and three touchdowns. The 5-foot-9, 195-pound back scored from one yard out to tie the game at 14-14 in the third quarter, before finding pay dirt from 30 yards out 10 minutes later and again from 14 late in the fourth.
College of Idaho is currently the only team in the Frontier averaging better than 200 yards rushing per game. The Yotes have amassed at least 175 rushing yards in all three games this season.
Spiroff, a junior cornerback out of Helena High School, intercepted two Carson Bohning passes on Saturday in Carroll’s victory.
It was the first multi-interception game of Spiroff's collegiate career.
He returned his first pick 29 yards to EOU’s 21-yard line, setting up a 5-yard plunge by Saints quarterback Jack Prka a handful of plays later. Spiroff’s second interception of the day came with the Saints leading by a field goal with under eight minutes to play.
