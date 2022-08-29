Carroll Football 2022

Carroll's football team sings the fight song after beating No. 17-ranked Montana Western 16-10 on Saturday afternoon inside Nelson Stadium.

 Gary Marshall, BMGphotos.com

WHITEFISH — Carroll College's Tucker Jones, a 6-foot, 220-pound, redshirt sophomore linebacker from Hamilton was selected as the Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

In the Saints' season-opening 16-10 home win over No. 17-ranked Montana Western, Jones recorded two solo tackles, four assisted tackles, and one sack.

His big play was a tipped pass and 63-yard return that ended a Bulldog drive and set up Carroll's first points of the day.

Tucker Jones POTW

Carroll sacked Western quarterback Jon Jund six times on Saturday and held the reigning conference offensive player of the year to 127 yards passing, 91 yards rushing and one total touchdown.

Carroll limited Western's offense to 263 total yards and just 10 points.

Volleyball

Carroll College student-athletes sweep the Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference Volleyball Player of the Week awards.

Carroll College Volleyball POTW

Carroll College volleyball players Elizabeth Heuiser, Julia Carr and Hannah Schweikert swept the Frontier Conference volleyball Player of the Week honors released on Monday.

Attacker of the Week: Elizabeth Heuiser is a 6-foot sophomore outside hitter from Helena.

Carroll College went 4-0 at the Ottawa University Arizona Tournament in Surprise, Arizona, over the weekend.

Carroll beat (RV) Embry-Riddle 3-0, Wayland Baptist 3-0, Park-Arizona 3-2 and No. 17-ranked Ottawa-Arizona 3-1. Heuiser averaged 4.13 kills with a .380 attack percentage, and 1.40 blocks per set.

Defender of the Week: Julia Carr is a 5-foot-7 defensive specialist from Portland, Oregon.

Carr averaged 5.07 digs per set as Carroll went 4-0 at the Ottawa University Arizona Tournament in Surprise, Arizona, over the weekend.

Setter of the Week: Hannah Schweikert is a 5-foot-9 sophomore setter from Columbia Falls.

Schweikert averaged 9.47 assists and 2.80 digs per set as Carroll went 4-0 at the Ottawa University Arizona Tournament in Surprise, Arizona, over the weekend. 

