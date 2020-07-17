CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Cascade Collegiate Conference will delay the start of all conference fall sports with the hopes of conducting seasons in the winter/spring of 2021.
The Council of President's decision, made because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, was announced in a press release on Friday.
The men's and women's soccer teams at Rocky Mountain College, Carroll College and the University of Providence are members of the CCC.
Fall sports delayed are men's and women's soccer, women's volleyball, men's and women's cross country and men's and women's golf. The CCC decision does not affect Rocky Mountain, Carroll and Providence in other sports where they are members of the Frontier Conference, like volleyball, golf and cross country.
"The ongoing issues with COVID-19 and the surge in cases, particularly in the geographical regions of our members schools, has made the prospect of properly conducting a fall season with the confidence we need to ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes during this pandemic unrealistic,” stated CCC Commissioner Robert Cashell in the release.
The location of member schools with fall sports programs in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and British Columbia, Canada, presents significant challenges with the different phases of re-opening in each area. In addition, the U.S.-Canadian border remains closed to nonessential travel.
Intercollegiate competition in all CCC sports is also suspended until at least Nov. 1 and will be reevaluated on that date. Schools will have the autonomy to conduct practices, weight training, conditioning and other team activities in accordance with campus, local and state policies, and the NAIA approved 24-week period.
No decisions were made regarding delaying the winter sports of men's and women's basketball or men's and women's wrestling. The University of Providence men's and women's wrestling teams and the Montana State Northern wrestling team competes in the CCC.
