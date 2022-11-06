CORVALLIS, Ore. — Due to heavy rain, officials decided to push back the start date for the Cascade Collegiate Conference Men's and Women's Soccer Championships.

The Rocky Mountain College men's and women's squads were to have opened tourney play on Monday. Now, both Battlin' Bears teams will begin play on Tuesday. All of the matches Tuesday are quarterfinals. 

The Rocky women will play Northwest University (Washington) in Eugene, Oregon, at noon Tuesday.

The Battlin' Bears men will tangle with Corban University (Oregon) in Eugene, Oregon, at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The Carroll College women will meet College of Idaho at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Eugene, Oregon.

The men's and women's semifinals are scheduled for Wednesday in Springfield, Oregon, and the championship matches are Friday in Eugene, Oregon.

Tags

Load comments