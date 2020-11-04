BILLINGS — The Cascade Collegiate Conference on Tuesday announced its return to play plan for the reintroduction of athletic competition in the winter and spring.
The announcement was made in a league-issued press release. Rocky Mountain College, Carroll College and the University of Providence compete in the Cascade in men’s and women’s soccer. Providence and Montana State-Northern are in the Cascade for wrestling.
The plan approved by the conference presidents includes strict daily wellness screening, weekly PCR testing and stringent procedures for mitigation against the spread of COVID-19. PCR testing is required for the sports of basketball, wrestling, football, soccer and volleyball.
“It’s our understanding that we are the only conference in the NAIA, with this level of required testing,” Cascade commissioner Robert Cashell stated in the press release. “Many individual schools are testing but as a league we set a standard threshold for safety that all our members must take part if they wish to participate during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
In July, the Cascade announced the movement of fall sports to the winter and spring with the NAIA making the same decision shortly thereafter delaying its fall national championships.
The men’s and women’s soccer season is scheduled to begin Feb. 12, while the wrestling championships are slated for mid-February, according to the release.
