HELENA — During a college basketball season unlike any other, you never know what each day is going to bring.
On Friday, the Carroll College women's basketball team won, defeating Valley City State, but shot just 4-of-24 from 3-point range.
Then, just one day later, the Saints pulled an about face, connecting on 14 shots from beyond the arc to rout Lewis-Clark State 99-48 Saturday at the PE Center in the final game of the Thanksgiving Classic.
Yet, as good as the Saints were offensively, they were equally good on defense and limited the Warriors to just three second-half field goals as Carroll closed the game on an incredible 53-9 run.
"We got in some foul trouble in the first half and we got a little tired and they made a run before half," Carroll head coach Rachelle Sayers said. "They are a good team and we just talked about how we wanted to be the more fundamentally sound and most consistent team. We knew the most consistent team was going to win this game."
One thing Carroll did consistently Saturday was knock down perimeter shots and no one did it with more regularity than senior Danielle Wagner, who connected on a career-high six 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 24 points.
"It was awesome," Wagner said. "I think our team just did a lot better job of executing and playing together as a team. It was just a lot of fun, we all shot the ball really well today."
The hot shooting started early for the Saints as Kamden Hilborn hit from beyond the arc, followed by Wagner and just 2:41 into the game, Carroll held an 11-1 lead.
Eventually, following a transition layup from Wagner, the Saints went ahead 21-6 before the Warriors went on a run of their own, cutting the deficit to 25-19 after one.
At one point, LC trimmed the lead to three points, but Wagner and Hilborn quickly pushed it back to seven with treys. Another long ball from Sienna Swannack just before the halftime buzzer sent Carroll into intermission with a 46-37 lead.
LC State scored the first bucket in the second half and the Carroll advantage was only seven points.
It seemed like the former Frontier rivals were headed for another tight battle, at least until 3-pointers from Wagner and Hilborn sparked a 10-0 run. By the end of the third, Carroll had scored 31 of 36 points and led 77-44.
"I think we are a lot better 3-point shooting team than we showed (Thursday)," Sayers said. "We aren't going to shoot 4-for-24 again. But it goes both ways, last night we missed a few and it was contagious and tonight, we came out and hit a few and that was also contagious."
The Saints ball movement certainly helped facilitate open looks as they assisted on 25 of their 37 field goals. Carroll also turned 16 LC turnovers into 30 points, while also getting 21 second-chance points and 33 points off the bench.
"This is a team that shares the ball and trusts each other," Sayers said. "And they really worked hard to make plays for each other tonight."
Wagner led six Carroll scorers who reached double figures with her 24 points and next in line was Maddie Geritz, who hit 5-of-7 shots off the bench to score 13.
Swannack added 12 and Hilborn finished with 11. Christine Denny also finished with 11 points and a team-high six assists. Genesis Wilkinson also managed 10 points in relief in just 16 minutes off the bench.
Columbia Falls native Kiara Burlage led the way for the Warriors with 16 points in the loss. LC State is now 1-1 on the season.
20th-ranked Carroll (4-0) was supposed to head to Butte next weekend for the start of conference play against Montana Tech, but that trip has been postponed.
Yet, the Saints won't have to wait long for their next outing, which will come Monday evening, on the road against Division I opponent and 18th-ranked Oregon State.
"To go down and play an Oregon State, they have two girls that are 6-foot-9 and another that is 6-foot-7 and 6-foot-6, so they are actually bigger than our men's team," Sayers said. "This is just kind of one of those rewards for doing the things you need to do to step on the court. We don't know what this season holds or how many opportunities we are going to get, so if we get a chance to play a Pac-12 school and a top-25 team, we are going to do it."
Sayers said her team was going to get on a bus at 7 a.m. Sunday morning for the trip to Corvallis. The game is set for 6 p.m. (Pacific time).
"It will be amazing," Wagner said. "We really we have nothing to lose, so it will be a great experience for us."
In other Carroll basketball news, the men's team was supposed to play at Dickinson State Saturday night, but the game was canceled. The men will play at Montana Tech next Sunday and Monday (Dec 5-6).
