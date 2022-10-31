WHITEFISH — Carroll’s Chris Akulschin (offensive), College of Idaho’s Jacob Arms (defensive) and Montana Tech’s Ryan Lowry (special teams) were tabbed Frontier Conference football Players of the Week on Monday.
Akulschin, a 6-foot-2 redshirt freshman wide receiver, caught nine passes for 158 yards and three touchdowns in the Saints’ 37-3 victory over Eastern Oregon.
Akulschin, who set career bests in all three statistical categories, hauled in touchdown passes from quarterback Jack Prka in each of the game’s first three quarters, doing so from six, 50 and 12 yards out.
Akulschin is the first Carroll wide receiver to amass that many yards since Shane Sipes (159) in 2019. He is also the first Carroll pass-catcher with three or more touchdowns in a game since Sipes (4) in 2018.
Akulschin racked up 182 all-purpose yards Saturday.
Arms, a 6-foot sophomore defensive back, leveled Saturday’s game against Southern Oregon when he picked off a Blake Asciutto pass and returned it 57 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter of C of I’s 28-24 victory.
Arms’ pick-six helped tie the contest at 21-21 with under six minutes left to play in the third.
Arms booked eight tackles in the Yotes’ seventh win of the season, second on the team behind Keegan Croteau’s nine.
Arms is currently eighth on the team with 22 tackles. His interception on Saturday was his second of the season.
Lowry, a 6-foot redshirt sophomore kicker, converted two fourth-quarter field goals to guide the Orediggers to victory over a nationally-ranked Rocky Mountain College team on Saturday.
Lowry tied the contest at 17-17 with a 30-yard field goal at the 8:58 mark, and put Tech ahead for good with a 32-yard boot just over four minutes later.
Lowry finished the game 2-for-3 on field goal opportunities and a perfect 2-for-2 on extra-point attempts. He also handled Tech’s kick off duties Saturday and registered five touchbacks on five kicks.
