HELENA — A Carroll win and Providence loss moved the Saints from third place into a two-way tie for second in the Frontier Conference women’s standings with four regular-season games remaining.
The No. 1 seed at the end of those four contests earns the regular-season league championship, but both the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds earn first-round byes in the conference tournament. Top seeds are also ensured a second-round home game.
“It’s huge. We’re fighting for that bye,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “Obviously still fighting for a share of that conference title. You win out, you have a chance to do that. We have to take it one game at a time. This was a big one, this was round three. We need to take care of business in round three.”
Carroll finished off the regular-season sweep of Montana State Northern with a 75-54 win on Thursday night. Dani Wagner scored a team-high 13 points for the Saints, while Christine Denny and Jamie Pickens each poured in 12 points. Sienna Swannack added 10 points.
The Saints jumped out to a 12-point advantage after 10 minutes of play, closed the first half on a 14-0 run and led by 23 points at the break.
From the tip, Carroll jumped into a zone defensively. The Saints matched up at times in the first half, but forced seven Skylights turnovers in the game’s first 20 minutes. Northern shot just 36.7 percent in the first half, including 18.2 percent (2-for-11) from 3-point distance.
“I felt like our defensive intensity kinda got it going for us,” Sayers said. “We really talked a lot about getting the ball reversed, cutting hard, moving the ball, getting a lot of ball and player movement. I thought that was really the difference early on.”
At the 8:19 mark in the second quarter, Carroll’s Christine Denny drove the lane, put up a shot and stepped to the free throw line after the bucket was counted. That field goal, which pushed Denny from four to six points on the night, also represented her 1,400th and 1,401st career points.
Denny entered Thursday’s contest with 1,395 career points and became just the ninth Carroll women’s basketball player to eclipse the 1,400-point plateau. Denny has 1,407 career points and counting.
“That is really cool and I’m just grateful for the fifth year…I’m just really thankful that a lot of those alumni have still been very present in our program,” Denny said. “To be in great company like that is really cool.”
Denny finished Thursday’s contest with 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
“She’s been awesome to coach,” Sayers said of Denny. “She’s one of the most competitive kids I’ve ever coached. I’m super excited for her because she’s struggled a little bit offensively and I thought tonight she came out and played great. Made good reads, attacked the rim and finished, and just played with a lot of poise. We’re gonna need that from her. We definitely need her in order to get this thing done. I thought tonight was a huge step for her.”
For Carroll’s team, Thursday’s win represented its 20th win of the season. That now gives the Saints five-consecutive 20-win seasons dating back to 2017-18. Carroll owns a 113-34 record (.769) in those four-plus seasons.
“It definitely helps to have these players in the program that are bought in,” Sayers said. “The players that we have are team players. They’re about the team, they’re about the program, they’re about Carroll College. That just kinda breeds the next generation. These young kids that have come into the program…they’re learning from those upperclassmen what it means to be a Carroll Saint.”
Peyton Kehr (15), Savannah Toms (12), L’Tia Lawrence (10) and Sydney Hovde (10) all broke into double figures for Northern on Thursday. The Skylights held a plus-five edge over Carroll in second-chance points, but shot just 39.6 percent from the field for the game.
Carroll dished out 22 assists on 29 made field goals in the win. Jaidyn Lyman paced the Saints with six assists to go along with her six points and two steals.
Carroll still trails Rocky Mountain College by one game in the league standings. The Saints have four regular-season games remaining, including a Feb. 12 road contest against the Battlin’ Bears.
“We talked about this third round [third time playing conference opponents] and that our destiny is in our own hands,” Denny said. “To be tied for second is a great spot for us considering those games we lost. We’re just gonna put our nose to the grindstone and try to finish this out.”
Fast start propels Carroll men past Northern
Carroll shot 64.7 percent (22-for-34) from the field in the first half, scoring 52 points and holding a 23-point halftime advantage. Despite being out-scored 37-28 in the second half, the Saints were able to beat the Lights 80-66 for their third-straight victory.
“Great start,” Carroll head coach Kurt Paulson said. “The guys were under control and sharing the ball, playing inside-out, all the stuff we’ve been talking about. It came together tonight. It was just a good night for us.”
Jovan Sljivancanin poured in a game-high 22 points in the game’s first 20 minutes. He went 8-for-12 from the field and made a trio of 3-pointers. Jonny Hillman added 11 points in the first half as Carroll out-rebounded Northern 22-9 in the early-going.
Sljivancanin ended up with 24 points and eight rebounds for Carroll. Five different Saints broke into double figures, including Brendan Temple who added 15 points on 7-for-8 shooting (all in the second half).
“He’s really making the right reads,” Paulson said of Sljivancanin. “Just imagine getting double- and triple-teamed every game, that’s not a lot of fun, but he’s making the unselfish reads and other guys are benefiting. He’s still good enough to get you 22 in the first-half. He got us going and the other guys carried it in the second half. Without him getting his points in the first half and blowing the game open, we might not have had that 14-point win.”
Carroll shot 55.9 percent in Thursday’s win, went 10-for-11 from the free throw line and turned the ball over just seven times. The Saints were plus-12 on points in the paint and led by as many as 25 points early in the second half.
“Great offensive game for us, especially in the first half when we put up 52 [points],” Sljivancanin said. “We just made our shots. Our field percentage was great. We were all shooting great. I was feeling it in the first half…We kinda put it away in the first half, set the tone.”
After struggling offensively two weeks ago in a loss to Montana Tech, Carroll has simplified its offense. In what was an efficient and effective first half offensively, the Saints ran only one or two different offensive sets. Paulson said it is small packages offensively for his team right now in an effort to get his players in the best positions possible to succeed. Paulson said that, over the last three games, he feels like his team is in an offensive rhythm.
At the 19:00 mark in the first half, Sljivancanin buried a 3-pointer near the top of the key. That field goal gave Sljivancanin his 1,798th, 1,799th and 1,800th career points.
Sljivancanin entered Thursday night’s game needing just those three points to accomplish that feat. With his 24 against Northern, he is now just the ninth Carroll men’s basketball player to score at least 1,800 career points. Sljivancanin has 1,821 career points and counting.
“It’s a great accomplishment, it means a lot,” Sljivancanin said. “Just the work I’m putting in is paying off. I’m blessed to achieve something like that. Credit to my coach who put me in that position and my teammates who are trusting me to score the ball. I thank them a lot. Without them, I couldn’t do it.”
That puts Sljivancanin just 179 points away from 2,000 with four regular-season games (plus, potentially, the postseason) remaining. Bill Pilgeram and Zach Taylor are the only Carroll men’s players with 2,000 career points scored.
“I think,” Sljivancanin said when asked if he could reach 2,000. “It’s not that many points left [to go]. Hopefully I can do it. Just gotta play my game and hopefully I will achieve it.”
Northern’s David Harris scored 17 points on Thursday. Tanner McCliment-Call added 13 points off the bench. After shooting just 27.6 percent (8-for-29) in the first half, the Lights finished the game at 37.3 percent. They out-scored Carroll by nine in the final 20 minutes, but it was not enough to dig themselves out of a big first-half deficit.
Carroll will be back in action on Saturday, in the PE Center, against Montana Western. Tip off is scheduled for 2 and 4 p.m. with the women’s and men’s games.
