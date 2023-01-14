HELENA — The emotional mountain MSU-Northern’s men’s basketball team had to climb in the last day and a half was Granite Peak-esque.
Just two days after dropping a double-overtime heartbreaker to Montana Tech, one of two overtime losses in the Lights’ last three games, Northern knocked off Carroll inside the PE Center 69-59 on Saturday.
“That’s what I’m most proud of – our guys bouncing back,” Lights head coach Shawn Huse said. “Those are emotionally tough things. We get a day and a half [off], and it kinda goes through your mind all of that day and a half.”
Northern entered Saturday 1-4 in Frontier Conference play, having suffered three overtime defeats in its first five league games – two of which were double-overtime setbacks.
“It feels awesome to get back in the win column, for sure,” Lights senior guard CJ Nelson said.
“For everybody to keep battling and stick through everything and come out and have a solid game like this – it’s awesome to see everybody stick to what we do and consistently stay the course.”
It was Nelson who sparked Northern’s second-half onslaught.
The Scobey, Montana, native and Dawson Community College transfer hit a trio of 3-pointers before the second half was three minutes old.
He added a lay up, scoring 11 of Northern’s first 13 points out of the locker room.
“He certainly led us,” Huse said of Nelson. “He, along with some other guys, apologized and felt very bad for some things they didn’t do well the other night in a double-overtime loss.”
“He didn’t need to, but that shows the character of this team. When they feel like they didn’t play their best, they own that and get back to work. It’s one thing to talk about it, but he certainly came out and did it tonight.”
Nelson totaled a season-high 22 points on 9-for-13 shooting.
“That would fire up any team – back-to-back threes like that,” Lights senior forward Jesse Keltner said. “That’s what we want, that’s what we know we can do.”
Keltner played his role in Northern’s 13-2 blitzing of Carroll early in the second half, anchoring the Lights’ defense and rocking the rim with a dunk – one of two in the game’s final 20 minutes.
Keltner finished with 12 points, adding 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season.
Keltner has now scored 10-plus points in six straight games and recorded eight-plus rebounds in 10 straight games.
Saturday also represented Keltner’s 13th game of the season with multiple blocks. He was credited with two in the victory, pushing him up to 50 for the season and into a tie for fourth-most in the NAIA.
“He’s one-of-a-kind, that’s for sure,” Nelson said of his fellow senior. “I love all the guys on the team, and he’s awesome. If you get burnt up top, you know he’s got your back and that he’s gonna clean things up down there.”
“It’s just awesome to play with a guy who has that much heart and competitiveness.”
Carroll, for the first time this season, falls below .500 at 8-9. It is the first time Carroll has dropped back-to-back home conference games under head coach Kurt Paulson.
“We just came out slow in the second half,” Paulson said. “They got hot – we weren’t finding them in transition. It kinda got separated too much to overcome.”
Northern’s second-half run turned a four-point halftime edge for the Lights into a 15-point cushion Huse’s team maintained in the final 17 minutes.
“I just thought we didn’t hit the glass like we usually do. We were a step behind. I gotta get the team better and more ready for these games,” Paulson said.
Northern outrebounded Carroll 38-23 and 10-5 on the offensive glass.
The Lights shot 53.3 percent (16-for-30) from the field in the second and finished above 48 percent for the game.
Two nights after yielding 93 points in a loss to Providence, Carroll, still without senior guard Jonny Hillman (knee), gave up 39 second-half points to Northern.
“Defensively we’re not as good as we’ve been,” Paulson said. “We gotta keep working at it and I gotta get the guys playing better.”
Sophomore Andrew Cook paced the Saints with 20 points and six rebounds. Brendan Temple added 14 points, while Brayden Koch chipped in eight. Isaiah Moore added five points, two rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocked shots.
Dae’Kwon Watson scored 14 points off the bench for Northern.
Northern’s win and a Rocky Mountain College loss pulls the Lights, Battlin’ Bears and Saints into a three-way tie for fourth in the Frontier standings. Montana Tech, at 5-1, and Providence, at 4-2, pace the league with nine regular-season games to go.
No. 18 Carroll women blast MSU-Northern
For the 12th-straight time, Carroll was victorious over the Skylights, beating them 71-40 on Saturday afternoon.
Up 14 after 10 minutes of play, the Saints saw their advantage shrink to nine mid-way through the second quarter.
A 9-0 Carroll run pushed that margin back to 18 entering halftime and the Saints never looked back.
Jamie Pickens scored 16 points in the first half and finished with 20 points and eight rebounds.
Kyndall Keller hit two 3-pointers in the game’s first 20 minutes and totaled 12 points. Kamden Hilborn, back in the lineup after missing Thursday’s game against Providence, scored 10 points and dished out four assists.
“I thought they came out with a really good sense of purpose – what we were trying to do, how we were trying to do it.” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said.
“I thought the players, defensively, really locked in. When we can get out and run, we’re at our best.”
By mid-way through the third quarter, many of Carroll’s starters were on the bench, watching the future of Carroll women’s basketball get quality and much-needed minutes.
Sadie Filius, a true freshman out of Havre High School, led the reserves with 18 minutes in her 11th appearance of the season.
“It’s definitely different, but I’m really enjoying it,” Filius said of her collegiate experience. “I’m enjoying the challenge and doing it with a good group of girls.”
Filius scored a season-high five points, hitting a 3-pointer, and dished out three assists.
“Sadie just plays tough,” Sayers said. “She’s smart, hard-nosed, and she doesn’t back away from anything…She’s a good defender.”
“She’s learning, so it’s good to get her these minutes. She handled the pressure well and she got us in our stuff.”
A season filled with learning, Filius has one of the best teachers in the nation: Carroll point guard Kamden Hilborn.
Hilborn, Carroll’s all-time assist leader, is a role model, veteran presence and leader Filius can attempt to emulate as she navigates her first collegiate season.
“She’s been helping me with getting our team into offense and really just slowing down,” Filius said. “She’s teaching me to take a deep breath and know [that] I can do what we do every day in practice [during a game].”
“[She’s a] great person to look up to.”
Savannah Toms scored 16 points to lead the Skylights. Jalen Callender added six points and two steals and Shyan Krass chipped in five points off the bench.
Carroll, with its second consecutive 30-plus point victory, improves to 14-5 overall and 5-1 in league play.
The Saints keep pace with Rocky and Montana Western atop the conference standings, making Thursday’s road tilt against the Bulldogs a big one.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.