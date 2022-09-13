SHELBY — The golf teams of Rocky Mountain College swept team titles and medalist honors as the MSU Northern Invitational wrapped up Tuesday at Marias Valley Golf Course.
Rocky’s men won by 19 strokes over Montana Tech, while the Battlin’ Bears women finished 48 shots ahead of Montana Tech.
Aidan McDonagh of Rocky began the final round in third place and shot a 72 to finish at 220, three strokes in front of teammate Haydn Driver. Tech’s Matt Hobbs and Rocky’s Leon Doedtmann and William Dexheimer all tied for third at 227.
For the women, Valentina Zuleta of Rocky shot a two-round total of 149 and was three shots better than Tech’s Emma Woods. Claire Wright of Rocky was third at 154, and Bears teammates finished in the next three spots: Tyla Potgieter (156), Kadence Fischer (156) and Grace Metcalf (160).
Rocky scored a three-round total of 891, followed by Tech (910), Carroll College (1,020), Northern (1,031) and Providence (1,068).
Rocky’s women shot 615. Next was Tech (663), Carroll (686) and Providence (944).
