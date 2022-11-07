KANSAS CITY, Mo. — College of Idaho and Carroll, the two teams that will battle for shares of the Frontier Conference Football Championship on Saturday, each moved up in Monday’s edition of the NAIA Coaches’ Top-25 Poll.
The Yotes climbed one spot to No. 11 after locking up at least a share of the conference title with a 41-7 win over Eastern Oregon. Carroll exercised some demons, beating Southern Oregon on the road, to improve to 7-2 and advance two spots to No. 21 in the national rankings.
C of I continues to pace the Frontier at 8-1.
Montana Tech fell from No. 20 into the “receiving votes” category following a 27-21 home loss to Montana Western on Saturday.
The defeat dropped the Orediggers two games behind C of I in the conference standings with one regular-season game to play.
Rocky Mountain College dropped out of the “receiving votes” category despite beating MSU-Northern. The Battlin’ Bears are currently tied for third in the conference standings with Tech at 6-3.
It is C of I’s highest ranking since Oct. 17 (No. 7) and all but ensures the Yotes will finish the season inside the top-20, even if they fall to Carroll on Saturday.
For the Saints, Monday’s ranking is their highest of the season. Carroll’s football team has not been ranked No. 21 or higher since Sept. 12, 2016 (No. 21).
A top-25 matchup is on tap for Saturday in Caldwell, Idaho.
While the Yotes have already secured at least a share of the league title for the fourth-straight season, a win against Carroll would hand C of I its first outright championship since 2019.
Carroll, for the third consecutive season, is looking to play spoiler, earn a share of the conference title and, potentially, earn the Frontier’s automatic bid to the NAIA Playoffs.
The Saints just need to knock off a top-15-ranked team on the road to accomplish that.
