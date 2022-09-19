KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Frontier Conference football teams were ranked in the latest edition of the NAIA Coaches’ Top-25 Poll released on Monday.
College of Idaho jumped six spots to No. 11 following a 42-24 win over Southern Oregon on Saturday.
Montana Western moved back up to No. 17 after a 35-6 victory against MSU-Northern, improving the Bulldogs to 3-1 on the season.
Rocky Mountain College rounded out the top 25 at No. 25. The Battlin’ Bears entered the poll two days after a 28-20 win against then-No. 21 ranked Montana Tech.
Carroll (21) and Tech (13) each received votes.
The Yotes, who have at least shared in the last three conference championships, are the last undefeated team remaining through Week 4. The No. 11 ranking is the program’s highest since April 5, 2021, when C of I was ranked comfortably inside the top-10 during the spring (COVID) season.
College of Idaho currently paces the conference in yards per game (448.7), rushing yards per game (213.7) and first downs per game (26.3), and ranks second in points per game (31.3) and passing yards per game (235).
Western, Rocky, Tech and Carroll are all tied for second in the Frontier at 2-1. Carroll beat a nationally-ranked Western team to open the season, before losing to Tech on the road in Butte.
The Battlin’ Bears jumped out a 15-3 lead on Tech last weekend, a gap the Orediggers closed to 15-13 by halftime. A pair of Nate Dick touchdown runs – of one and four yards – gave Rocky all it would need on its way to victory.
College of Idaho hosts winless Eastern Oregon this Saturday, while Rocky welcomes MSU-Northern to Billings. Western draws Tech in Dillon and Carroll hosts Southern Oregon.
