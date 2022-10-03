KANSAS CITY, Mo. — College of Idaho remained the lone unbeaten team in the Frontier Conference on Saturday, while Rocky Mountain College and Montana Tech kept pace with victories.
All three teams moved up in Monday’s edition of the NAIA Football Coaches’ Top-25 Poll, with the Yotes cracking the top-10 at No. 9.
The Battlin’ Bears improved three spots to No. 17 and the Orediggers did the same, climbing two spots to No. 19.
Carroll, following a loss to then-No. 11 C of I, fell out of the top-25 and back into the “receiving votes” category.
C of I, after handing Carroll just its third home loss in the last three-plus seasons, moves back into the top-10 for the first time since holding down the No. 6 spot in the spring of 2021.
The Yotes have won 25 of their last 29 Frontier games and pace the league in offensive yards per game (428.8), rushing yards per game (223.6), rush yards allowed per game (69.6) and third down conversion percentage (53 percent).
Rocky beat preseason conference favorite Montana Western 41-26 on Saturday to improve its win streak to three games.
The Battlin’ Bears have a top-25 win (No. 21 Tech) under their belts and dropped a one-score game to C of I at home earlier this season.
This is Rocky’s best ranking of the season, thus far, and is the highest the Battlin’ Bears have been ranked since Nov. 8, 2021 (No. 16).
Rocky is currently No. 2 in the conference in points per game (34) and third in yards per game (404).
Tech blasted MSU-Northern 73-0 on Saturday behind 256 yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Blake Thelen.
The Orediggers’ only loss this season came against Rocky and they’ve stacked quality wins against Carroll and Western.
This is Tech’s highest ranking since Nov. 4, 2019 (No. 17) and the first time the Orediggers have begun a season 4-1 since that same 2019 campaign, a year in which they finished 6-4.
Tech currently leads the Frontier in points per game (38), passing yards per game (242) and yards allowed per game (222.2).
Carroll received three points in the latest poll as the final “receiving votes” team.
The Saints gave up 24 second-half points to C of I on Saturday and currently sit fourth in the Frontier at 3-2.
Carroll plays MSU-Northern in Havre this weekend, while C of I hosts Tech in a top-25 showdown, and Rocky welcomes Eastern Oregon to Billings.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.