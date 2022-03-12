NEW ORLEANS — Carroll’s women’s basketball team is headed to Sioux City, Iowa, and the NAIA National Tournament Round of 16. The Saints survived a frantic comeback attempt from Loyola (La.) and hung on to beat the Wolfpack 65-59.
The Saints, who earned the honor of cutting down the nets inside Devlin Fieldhouse with Saturday’s victory, did some avenging of last season’s opening round loss to Lewis-Clark State.
Carroll led 62-51 with under two minutes to play on Saturday, but Loyola forced three turnovers in the span of one minute, and cut the Saints’ advantage to one possession. The Wolfpack missed a lay-up that would have made it a one-point contest, and after turnovers by both teams, Carroll senior Jaidyn Lyman knocked down a mid-range jumper that all but iced the game with under 20 seconds to play.
“I couldn’t be more proud of this team and their mental toughness and physical toughness,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “That was one heck of a game. The end of the game got a little chaotic, but that’s what happens when you’re on somebody else’s court with somebody else’s officials. It just got crazy. I know that, had we not had those tough conference games this year in those environments, we may not have survived that.”
Lyman was huge down the stretch for Carroll, scoring seven of her 10 points in the fourth quarter. She finished 4-for-7 from the field and buried two 3-pointers, including one that gave Carroll a seven-point edge mid-way through the fourth quarter.
“She just played with so much poise,” Sayers said. “We talked pregame and last night that our point guards really had to lead us today. We wanted to really control the tempo and we wanted them to be able to get us in stuff, slow it down and get us organized…They really ran the show. Jaidyn was just so poised and so confident. Really big shots by her in the second half and fourth quarter.”
For the second time in as many games, senior Dani Wagner paced the Saints with 22 points. Unlike her 3-point showcase against Lindsey Wilson on Friday, however, Wagner converted seven two-point field goals and finished 9-for-15 from the field a day after she hit six 3-pointers.
The Saints found their leading scorer on back-cuts, designed plays going toward the basket, and when that did not work, Wagner would simply penetrate Loyola’s defense and hunt a high-percentage shot.
She hit a running lay-up that gave Carroll its aforementioned 11-point fourth quarter lead, but also made numerous shots throughout the second half that either gave the Saints an edge or extended a lead.
“We really ran a lot more sets than we have in the past,” Sayers said. “We wanted to really control the tempo. Because of that, we were able to get the ball in the hands of the people we felt like could make a play, and obviously Dani is one of those players…I thought she did a great job of knowing that, ‘OK I didn’t get the three, so I gotta attack the rim and try to make a play.’”
For the second time in as many days, Carroll held its opponent in the 50s. The Saints, who are top-10 in the NAIA in defensive scoring, forced 18 Loyola turnovers on Saturday. Christine Denny was credited with four steals, as was Jamie Pickens.
Multiple times, Carroll defended the interior with either stout on-ball defense or active hands that came up with deflections and steals. The Saints stuck with a zone defense for much of the second half, and in the fourth quarter when it mattered most, held the Wolfpack to 20 percent (3-for-15) shooting.
Loyola managed just 38 percent (19-for-50) from the field for the game and got 14 of its 59 points at the free throw line. Carroll out-rebounded its opposition 36-27, including 13-9 on the offensive glass.
Sienna Swannack joined Wagner and Lyman in double figures with 10 points. She also amassed four assists and five rebounds in the victory. Kamden Hilborn provided a spark for Carroll, especially early, dishing out three assists in the game’s first five minutes. Hilborn finished with seven assists, six points and a steal.
Christine Denny, part of Carroll’s super senior class, added seven points in the win. A third-quarter lay-up pushed her past the 1,500-point plateau for her career, making Denny just the fourth Carroll women’s basketball player to score at least that many points in a Saints uniform.
Denny joins Jolene Fuzesy (2,067), teammate Dani Wagner (1,743+) and Emili Woody (1,562).
Carroll’s seniors, a group that includes Wagner, Denny, Lyman and Emma Madsen, were the first to climb the ladder to cut nets on Saturday. The quartet combined for 41 of the Saints’ points in the victory.
“It was an unbelievable feeling,” Sayers said of cutting down the nets. “I think [the players] started to feel it with about four minutes to go. We were getting stops and just grinding it out offensively and getting big play after big play. I could sense that they started to feel that. Just to be able to come out here and be able to finish that game and play so hard – it’s just an unbelievable feeling. I couldn’t be more proud of these guys.”
Carroll will play Morningside (Iowa) in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
“We’ll have an off day here [on Sunday],” Sayers said. “We plan to do a little sight-seeing, take the girls downtown, just kinda enjoy the day. We fly into Omaha on Monday. We’ll practice at Creighton University and then we’ll head on to Sioux City after practice.”
