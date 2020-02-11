HELENA — Carroll College senior guard Dane Warp was tired on Tuesday night.
He just got back at midnight the night before from a medical school interview in Boise, Idaho.
But as a senior and captain, he knew what he had to do.
Warp scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half as the Saints took down Rocky Mountain 68-60 at the PE Center.
“He’s had three medical school interviews in the last month,” Saints coach Kurt Paulson said. “Along with playing ball and going to school. Not everyone can do that. You have to be a special player.”
Warp’s quiet first half wasn’t the only thing that Paulson was worrying about.
Freshman Dennis Flowers III was out with flu-like symptoms.
“We had to adjust quite a lot on the defensive end,” Paulson said. “He’s so quick you could see that we didn’t have that defensive pressure when he is in there.
The Battlin’ Bears entered the night with just one Frontier Conference win, but they jumped out to a 19-13 lead with about eight minutes left in the first half.
Paulson started freshman forward Jonny Hillman for Flowers but the Saints didn’t wake up until Sayer
Patton entered the game.
After a couple of baskets by Ifeanyi Okeke, Patton got in the scoring column with a shot inside to give the Saints a 24-23 lead.
“Having Dennis out, made me feel like I had to step up,” said Patton, who finished with seven points and three rebounds.
While the Saints thought they were going to head into halftime with he lead, Rocky Mountain answered with a shot by Grant Wallace to enter the break tied 30-30.
“Rocky was fighting its heart out,” Paulson said. “They don’t quit.”
When the Saints came out to warm up for the second half, Warp sat on the bench by himself.
But when the officials started play, he turned up his intensity by scoring his team’s first six points to regain the lead.
Five minutes later the Carroll was looking at a 43-33 advantage.
“As a senior you have to step up,” Warp said. “There were a few mishaps in that first half that we knew we had to clean up.”
The Battlin’ Bears answered with shots by Grant Wallace, but couldn’t cut the deficit below five points.
He would hit a mid-range jump shot or Sam Vining would hit a 3-pointer a few steps behind the line and the Saints would answer.
Wallace finished with a team-high 19 points while Vining chipped in 15 points, but it wasn’t enough.
Rocky Mountain was forced to take 3-pointers at the end of the game, but they fell short as the Carroll faithful celebrated.
“I am really proud of my guys,” Rocky Mountain coach Bill Dreiksoen said. “We just couldn’t make that other play whether it was a key rebound or a key stop.”
While the Battlin’ Bears are looking to snap their 11-game losing streak by returning home to face Montana Western, the Saints know they also have a match with the Bulldogs on the horizon.
But over the next few days before they head to Dillon on Saturday they want to work on themselves.
“We have to move forward,” Warp said. “Every game is a big game.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.