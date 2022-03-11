NEW ORLEANS — Dani Wagner really likes to see Lindsey Wilson on the schedule. In two games against LWC this season, Carroll’s sixth-year senior scored a combined 50 points and made 12 total 3-pointers.
Wagner dropped 22 points on the Blue Raiders Friday afternoon in the opening round of the NAIA National Tournament, propelling the Saints to a 69-50 win and into the Round of 32.
“She had a heck of a game today,” Carroll head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “We talked in the pregame and yesterday at practice that if somebody gets hot and something is working, then we need to keep going to it. I thought the players did a great job of really trying to find her and Dani did a great job of working hard to get open. [LWC] was running a lot of zone and we were prepared for that. She knocked down some huge shots for us.”
Carroll will play the winner of the Loyola-Menlo matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. Mountain Time inside Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans.
After leading by a pair at halftime, Carroll pulled away from Lindsey Wilson in the third quarter. The Saints shot 61.5 percent (8-for-13) coming out of the break and out-scored the Blue Raiders 22-9.
Wagner drilled two of her 3-point field goals in the stanza, went 3-for-3 from the field overall, and totaled eight points. For the game, Wagner buried eight of her 11 shots, including six 3-pointers. She also amassed five rebounds and a block in 30 minutes.
Mid-way through the second quarter, Lindsey Wilson led 26-21 and was beginning to find a rhythm offensively. Carroll had committed six first-quarter turnovers and was on its way to making 11 first-half mistakes.
“I think there were a little bit of nerves,” Sayers said of the first half. “These kids have been in this situation before, but there still are a little bit of nerves when you’re the higher seed and there’s a lot of expectations…There was a little bit of pressure on them and you could definitely see it in the first half.”
Roughly two minutes removed from a second-quarter time out, Carroll took the lead on the second of back-to-back 3-pointers from Wagner. Kamden Hilborn knocked down a triple moments later, giving the Saints a two-point halftime cushion.
Sienna Swannack provided the spark Carroll would need to break free in the second half. She blocked a Lindsey Wilson shooter and buried a 3-pointer on the other end early in the third quarter. Wagner then added a triple of her own, building a six-point Carroll edge that would grow throughout the game’s final 15 or so minutes.
Kamden Hilborn connected on a 3-pointer that gave Carroll an 11-point lead mid-way through the third quarter. She finished 3-for-4 from the field for 10 points. Hilborn also dished out seven assists and was credited with two steals and two rebounds.
Christine Denny added eight points, nine rebounds, four assists and a block for Carroll. She is now just two points away from 1,500 for her career, and moved into fourth on the Saints’ all-time scoring list on Friday.
“Really it was just getting [the players] to be confident and realize that they were the better team and that they needed to settle down and execute,” Sayers said. “Then to only have three turnovers in the second half, that’s what you see in a team that came out a little tight. We had 11 turnovers in the first half, we were 0-for-4 from the free throw line. Then in the second half, we had three turnovers and we went 4-for-4 from the line…
“That was really the difference. I think Christine Denny really kept us in it in that first half. She made some huge plays and was scoring and rebounding. Obviously Dani just took off for most of the game for us.”
Jamie Pickens chipped in six points in the victory, but battled foul trouble for most of the second half. Maddie Geritz also finished with six points, while Swannack totaled five points and three assists.
Eleven different Saints scored at least two points on Friday.
Maleigha Oldham (13) and Hailey Ison (12) paced the Blue Raiders in scoring. Lindsey Wilson shot just 33.3 percent (19-for-57) from the field for the game, including a 4-for-19 showing from 3-point distance.
Carroll out-rebounded LWC 38-30 in the win, and pulled down 12 offensive rebounds. The Saints committed just three second-half turnovers and shot 50 percent (28-for-56) from the field for the game.
Carroll is now one win away from advancing to the Round of 16 in Sioux City, Iowa. The Saints will find out their next opponent later this evening.
