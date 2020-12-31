HELENA — Moving 2,000 miles away to begin my life after college is a decision that took time to reach. For a 22-year-old kid fresh out of East Carolina’s Communication program, making the trek west provides me with the opportunity to make my mark in the journalism world and carve out a niche within a new community and new state.
My name is Daniel Shepard and I recently joined the Helena Independent Record. I will be covering Carroll College football and basketball as well as Helena prep athletics.
The origin story of my sports writing journey began back at Mayland Community College where, as crazy as it sounds, I developed an enjoyment for typing up research papers. Toss in a love of the Chicago Cubs and it wasn’t long before I was turning out posts for various North Side-centric blogs.
Fast forward a few years and I was bundled up inside an open-air press box at Clark-LeClair Stadium writing game stories about Alec Burleson and the members of ECU’s nationally-ranked baseball program.
While I fell in love with sports writing through baseball, college football games quickly became my favorite events to cover. Writing a game story for The Tampa Bay Times was probably the peak of my collegiate writing experience, but I have numerous memories from my two years at ECU that will not soon be forgotten.
Those experiences, along with the people I met and interacted with along the way, have helped me grow and improve as a writer. I understand I have much learning to do and the Independent Record seems like a great place to do that. Yes, it’s a long way from home, but in a lot of ways, it feels like home with the smalltown vibes that radiate through the city.
With plenty of old memories in my back pocket, I am excited to make new ones in Helena. The Saints have a rich football tradition and it will be my pleasure to convey it through stories to all you wonderful readers moving forward.
In the end, I just want to make an impact on a community, and through sports stories focused on local players and coaches, I hope to accomplish that.
If you see me around town, at Nelson Stadium or the P.E. Center, please say hello. I welcome the opportunity to meet and interact with my new neighbors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.