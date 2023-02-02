HAVRE — MSU-Northern’s men’s basketball team (four games) and the No.11-ranked Carroll women (seven games) improved win streaks Thursday night, doing so on the back of strong defensive efforts.
The Lights outscored Carroll 42-20 in the first half and cruised to a 79-61 win, sweeping the season series. Carroll did the same to the Skylights, scoring the game’s first 13 points and winning 59-36.
For Northern’s men, Thursday’s victory gains the Lights sole possession of third place in the Frontier Conference standings, just one game behind Providence (loss to Rocky Mountain College on Thursday) and two behind Montana Tech.
Moreover, the Lights are now above .500 (6-5) in conference play for the first time this season.
Northern turned Carroll over 14 times on Thursday, including on 11 occasions in the first half.
Zackry Martinez paced the Lights with three steals, while Immanuel Anderson and CJ Nelson each added two.
Carroll shot 30.8 percent (8-for-26) from the field in the game’s first 20 minutes, allowing Northern to reel off 20 straight points and hold leads as big as 22 points.
The Lights received 16 points from Dae’Kwon Watson off the bench in the first half as he totaled 19 on 7-for-13 shooting (5-for-9 from 3-point distance).
“I thought [Northern’s] pressure really bothered our guards,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said. “They kinda blew it open in the first half.”
“Watson for them is a really good player. We lost him and he got hot and blew the game open before half. We couldn’t recover.”
Anthony Braggs Jr. knocked down a trio of 3-pointers on his way to 13 second-half points, while Jesse Keltner added eight points and three assists in the game’s final 20 minutes to finish with 14 points, six assists, four rebounds and three blocks.
Andrew Cook paced the Saints with 15 points on 6-for-18 shooting. Brayden Koch added 10 points and three assists while Murat Guzelocak and Jonny Hillman each chipped in eight points.
Carroll outscored Northern 41-37 in the second half, but gave up 18 points off turnovers Thursday and was outscored 32-22 in the painted area.
“We gotta get better,” Paulson said. “We’re 11-11 [on the season] and we just gotta keep grinding.”
Carroll women keep rolling
The Saints maintained their one-game lead over Montana Western in the conference standings with a 23-point win over Northern.
Carroll allowed just 23 points through the game’s first three quarters and gave up its third-fewest total points of the season (fewest in conference play).
In a win streak that now stands at seven games, the Saints are allowing, on average, just 45.6 points per game.
For the season, Carroll is yielding just 50.7 points per game, the second-fewest in the NAIA.
Carroll limited Northern to 29.5 percent (13-for-44) shooting on Thursday, and despite a 3-for-16 effort from 3-point distance themselves, the Saints led by 18 at halftime and held a lead as large as 29 points in the fourth quarter.
Jamie Pickens, who entered play averaging 17 points and 8.5 rebounds per game during this win streak, led the way with 14 points and seven rebounds.
Kamden Hilborn added seven points, five rebounds, nine assists and three steals. Hilborn is currently second in the NAIA with 144 assists.
Sienna Swannack, Addi Ekstrom and Genesis Wilkinson each chipped in seven points, while Maddie Geritz added six.
Ten different Saints scored on Thursday and every player who attempted at least one shot scored.
Carroll junior Kyndall Keller missed a second straight game with an injury.
Northern was led by Ryley Kehr and Briaunna McCullough with 10 points each.
Sydney Hansen totaled six points, three rebounds, two steals and an assist while Shyan Krass contributed four points and seven rebounds off the bench.
If Carroll beats Western in Dillon on Saturday, the Saints would need just one more win to clinch at least a share of the Frontier’s regular-season championship.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.