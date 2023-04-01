HELENA — Carroll football’s online player roster would’ve done you no good Saturday morning as the Saints took the field in East Helena for the first live contact of the spring.

In keeping with the theme of the date – April 1 – offensive players donned purple practice jerseys previously worn by the defense, while defensive players wore white jerseys.

“I didn’t get the text until later, so I was in the parking lot like, ‘I need a white jersey,’” first-year Saints defensive lineman Mason Harwood said, smiling. “I was kinda the one who got April Fools pranked because I was like, ‘oh my gosh, am I gonna be the only defensive player who didn’t get a different jersey?’”

“It got worked out, I swapped with [tight end Carson] Ochoa. It was just fun. We didn’t really have any of that traditional stuff back at Idaho State. It’s just fun to know that we can all have a good time together and do some silly little fun things like that.”

Harwood, who ended up wearing white No. 82 on Saturday instead of his normal purple No. 92, played a part in the dominance of Carroll’s defensive unit over the offense.

The defense having its way is nothing new to see this early in camp – spring or fall – but between the first-, second- and third-team offenses in a roughly 45-minute live period, only six points (on two field goals) were scored.

“I thought we got better today,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “First day of live tackling, first day of running around, so it was good to see real football all the way to the ground. Seeing if the running backs are breaking tackles or if it's a missed tackle, and vice versa.”

“It was a good day. Defense really shined, I thought, today, and they should shine early in camp because it just takes a little more timing and rhythm on offense. I’m just proud of how they ran around and tackled and played fast. That’s the key to football.”

Harwood, as a Division I dropdown, was recruited to Carroll to help fill the gap left along the defensive line by departing seniors Garrett Kocab and Michael Maafu.

Elsewhere in a defense that allowed just 13.6 points per game last season, there’s holes to fill as well, primarily at linebacker with the graduation of Colin Sassano, Austin Bedke, Rex Irby and Nainoa Soto.

Rising redshirt junior linebacker Cameron Pruitt got a number of first team reps on Saturday, while the Saints will return Hamilton native Tucker Jones and Billings West grad Jacob Resch in the middle of that defense.

Harwood played nose tackle on Saturday and had opportunities to go against the first team offense. Garrett Worden, Jake Walk and Hunter Peck took most of the “purple” team reps along the defensive line Saturday.

“It’s just being in the weight room working out and getting stronger,” Harwood said about preparation for days like Saturday. “Then, in our meetings, we’re always talking about trying to be fundamentally sound. As a defensive unit, when we step on the field, we’re not taking any prisoners – we’re going at it.”

“Our coaches have told us that, when we’re on the field – we can be buddies off the field – but with our teammates, we’re here to kick their [butt] and try to make them better. It does nothing to mess around with each other and not do a whole lot of work.”

Saturday’s work during the live period exposed areas Carroll, and particularly its offense, needs to focus on as the spring deepens. In three weeks, the Saints will conclude spring camp with an intrasquad game, but before then, they have at least seven practices to finish laying the foundation for fall.

“This is great stuff to get great teaching from, especially [in] pass protection with our younger guys,” Purcell said. “The defense does a great job of sending guys at different angles, overloading you, dropping people out. We’re not gonna see anything more complicated than our defense in the regular-season.”

“All areas need to improve, on both sides of the ball, and it’s making sure [guys] are assignment sound…Technique-wise we gotta make sure we stamp some things out. It can’t be a blown assignment that creates a bad play.”

Carroll’s spring game is scheduled for Saturday, April 22 at 11 a.m.