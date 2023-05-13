HELENA — Belle Surginer’s softball journey, with her mother, Megan, by her side as the coach, began at six years old.

On Friday – two days before Mother’s Day – Belle sat at a table inside East Helena High School’s gym and, with her mother to her right and surrounded by family, added another chapter to her softball career as she signed to play collegiately at the University of Providence.

“It means so much, especially having had my mom be with me through this whole entire thing,” Belle said. “It really means a lot that I get to go play collegiate ball and to know that she has my back.”

“Started out in tee ball and now we’re ending her senior year,” Megan, who’s also the Vigilantes’ head coach, said. “Immensely proud of the person she’s become and the player she’s become.”

Belle is the first Vigilante softball player to sign with a collegiate program.

She said she visited Providence’s campus in February and fell in love with the program and her future teammates that include two girls from Helena (Ashlyn Lamping and Mackenzie Siegers).

“I love their coaches,” Belle said. “That was one of the main deciding factors – how awesome they were. They were very welcoming and very kind. It felt like family there.”

One of three seniors on East Helena’s varsity softball roster, Belle has been the team’s go-to option in the circle each of the last two seasons.

She earned second team All-Southwest A Conference honors for her abilities as a two-way player in 2022, and backed that up with a .359 batting average (nine extra-base hits) and 20 RBI at the plate as a senior.

In the circle, Belle has struck out 97 batters in 71.2 innings pitched and compiled a 3.12 ERA.

Megan said it’s Belle’s work ethic, along with her natural athletic ability, that’s put her in position for this opportunity.

“I never wanted to put [that pressure] on her, but it’s always been a dream of her’s [to play in college],” Megan said. “I’ve just supported her in her dreams and helped her in any way I could to make it happen.”

“[Softball] is the most special thing that I’ve had in my life,” Belle said. “It’s my outlet, and it truly means so much that I get to pursue this dream. The sport itself is pretty much my whole life.”

Providence competes in the Cascade Collegiate Conference along with Carroll College.

The Argos posted an 11-31 record (6-24 CCC) this past season, finishing 10th out of 11 teams in the league standings.

Belle said she plans to study biology at Providence, with the hopes of one day attending pharmacy school.

East Helena’s softball team currently sports a 5-8 record with one regular-season game to play.

Montana Pierson signs with Carroll

Pierson will follow in her grandparents’ footsteps and attend Carroll College, beginning in the fall.

She made her decision official last Thursday in the East Helena High gym, signing with the Saints’ track and field and junior-varsity basketball programs.

“I’ve been improving a lot and it’s exciting to finally sign with someone,” Pierson said. “It’s a big step for me, but I think I can do it.”

Pierson suffered a broken leg playing basketball last year, but recovered, and is now making an impact with the Vigilantes’ track and field team.

Her best marks this season include a 32-foot, 9.5-inch triple jump, 5-foot, 1-inch high jump, 28-foot, 10-inch shot put, and 53.21-second effort as part of East Helena’s 4x100 meter relay team.

Pierson said she is currently undecided on a major.