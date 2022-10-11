HELENA — Carroll’s women’s basketball team jump-started its 2023 recruiting class in the last two weeks, signing a player with a familiar last name and picking up a verbal commitment from another.
Ellie Denny, younger sister of former Saints All-American Christine Denny, signed on the final day of September after originally committing in June.
Alex Bullock, a soon-to-be Helena High graduate and daughter of former Saint Lisa Downs, recently committed following a visit.
Ellie Denny
If you look at Carroll’s roster right now, you’ll see it’s void of a No. 10.
That’s because the jersey number is waiting on a special player, one with a famous last name in many Carroll basketball circles, to don it beginning in 2023.
Christine wore No. 10 for five seasons, scoring over 1,500 career points and pulling down north of 800 rebounds on her way to multiple All-America accolades.
Ellie, Christine’s junior by five years, now gets the opportunity to continue the legacy her sister built in the purple and gold.
“It’s definitely something to live up to,” Ellie said. “I’ve always idolized Christine, and now getting the chance to continue her legacy is something I couldn’t pass up. I think it’ll be super fun to be able to continue it.”
“Since Christine wore No. 10, I always wanted to wear No. 10. I wear No. 10 in high school and I have in AAU. That was part of the deal, so now I get to wear it at Carroll.”
Ellie is listed at 5-foot-9, the same height as her older sister, but she says Christine is a little bit taller.
“Ellie brings a ton of toughness and competitiveness – she’s got the Denny gene,” Sayers said. “She shoots it well, she finishes well. She’s a little more guard-like than Christine was. She’s a little bit of a different player than Christine was, but she has that same toughness and competitive attitude.”
Ellie, who is cousins with Kylie Kackman, a senior on Carroll’s volleyball team, has averaged double digit points per game each of the last two seasons at Liberty High School in Washington.
As a junior, she averaged 12.2 points and six rebounds per game. She added 2.4 assists and 2.1 steals per contest while shooting 37 percent from the field.
She comes from an uber-athletic family that includes older brother Jon (played football at Washington State and Idaho), Christine, and younger sister Kendall.
Ellie said she’s attended several Carroll games in the past, as well as numerous camps.
She was on campus two Fridays ago inking her letter of intent.
“It’s definitely an ‘at home’ feeling,” Ellie said of Carroll. “Being in that atmosphere is one of the best feelings ever. Already knowing so many people and meeting all the new girls I think I’ll have a really good relationship with – coach Sayers is awesome and very welcoming.”
“The feeling of being officially signed and that I’ll be there in less than a year is super exciting.”
Ellie said she hopes to continue developing into an all-around player with her remaining time in high school. She wants to be able to play four positions on the court, if needed, and wants to become a better perimeter defender.
Right now, Ellie is participating in her final high school volleyball season before embarking on her fourth varsity basketball campaign.
She plans to study something in the Health Sciences field at Carroll.
“I just knew Carroll was where I wanted to be,” Ellie said. “I went on another visit…Going somewhere else made me realize Carroll was where I wanted to be. For a while, Carroll was the only place I had been around. I was always second-guessing, like, ‘well maybe I’m jumping the gun, maybe Carroll isn’t where I really want to go.’”
“After being somewhere else, it made me realize Carroll was really where I wanted to be. I really just didn’t want to waste any more time. It is such a big stress reliever that the decision is made and now I can just enjoy [my senior year].”
Alex Bullock
Up until recently, Bullock didn’t want to go to Carroll.
She had grown up around the program, attending camps throughout her childhood and hearing about the school from her mother, who played volleyball and basketball at Carroll.
It wasn’t that she didn’t like Carroll – she always looked forward to going to Carroll camps – Bullock just always had it in her mind that she wanted to get out of Helena following high school graduation.
All that changed a couple weeks ago, when on a visit to Carroll to play some pick up games, Bullock was hit with a feeling her friends told her she would have when she knew a school was the right fit.
“Homecoming weekend, I got out of school and I went to play with them at noon. I had a blast, like always…They put me in a jersey and took pictures. I just got this amazing feeling, like, ‘this is home and this was where I am supposed to play,’” Bullock said.
“It was definitely a surprise for me to feel that way because I was so against going to Carroll. I’m pretty happy with my decision.”
Bullock joins Helena High teammate Lauren Heuiser at Carroll. Heuiser, who plays volleyball and basketball with Bullock, signed with the Saints’ volleyball team earlier this year.
The two have been friends since kindergarten, according to Bullock, and now they’ll get to experience the next step in life’s journey together.
Listed at 5-foot-11, Bullock was first-team All-State and All-Conference on the hardwood as a junior.
She averaged 10.4 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 44.5 percent from the field as the Bengals fell a win short of a state playoff berth.
“I think the city of Helena has yet to see the best of Alex,” Sayers said. “I think I’ve had her at camp for the last five or six years and coached her in some AAU [games] and she’s come in and played some open gyms with us. She’s super competitive and plays really hard, which is a must in this program.”
“I think she’s gonna be a great four [player] for us. We don’t have a ton of true four players that can shoot it and drive it and handle it, and she is that.”
Bullock is the newest member of a talented group of Bengals to play at Carroll.
Kamden Hilborn and Jamie Pickens, following brief stints at NCAA Division I programs, reunited at Carroll after outstanding careers at Helena High.
Bullock won’t get to play collegiately with Hilborn, but the possibility remains that she could one day be on the same team as Pickens.
“I was talking with Jamie and Kamden the other day – as a little girl, I looked up to [them] so much,” Bullock said. “I was totally the little fan girl in the crowd. Now to be able to play on the same court as them, or with them, hopefully, is an amazing feeling.”
“They’re the two biggest athletes I’ve looked up to for basketball my entire life. It’s cool to be able to carry on their legacy and the hometown legacy.”
Bullock is the second known commitment in Carroll’s 2023 class. She has yet to set a date to officially sign with the Saints.
