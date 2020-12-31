HELENA — A rivalry in its second decade of existence added another chapter on Thursday in Butte. With a 75-60 win over Montana Tech, the No. 6 ranked Carroll College women’s basketball team picked up its 26th overall win against the Orediggers.
“It’s definitely important to get this conference win,” Carroll head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “Every conference win, obviously, is important to us but the first one is huge. To get the sweep on Tech on the road is big because now we know the next two games we have with them are at home.”
The Saints improved to 8-1 on the season and 2-0 in conference play and showed very little signs of rust after having not played a game for more than a week due to the holiday break.
Tech falls to 1-3 on the season and 1-3 in conference play with the loss.
In a game that saw both teams shoot in the middle-40% range from the field, Carroll quickly established an edge in the rebounding department. Entering the night, Carroll owned the country’s 16th-best rebounding margin at positive-9.25 with an average of 41 boards per game on its ledger.
With the help of a double-double from senior Christine Denny, the Saints outrebounded Tech 40-26, including 16-4 on the offensive glass. Redshirt sophomore Maddie Geritz added seven rebounds and sophomore Jamie Pickens chipped in five to go along with her game-high 19 points.
“That was really a focus all week of getting more rebounders to the boards and then really working on our box-outs,” Sayers said. “I thought we did a great job of limiting them. They had four offensive boards and one came really late at the end of the game. I was proud of that effort for sure.”
Eight of Pickens’ points came in quick succession in the opening quarter and fueled a 20-12 Carroll advantage after 10 minutes. The Saints held that lead into the halftime break as the Tech defense began taking Carroll’s advantage in the paint away.
A flurry of strong second half defensive efforts, including some evening the rebounding margin, the Orediggers cut Carroll’s advantage to just six points mid-way through the third quarter.
While senior Brooke Heggie quickly broke into double-figures for the home team, back-to-back threes by Carroll bookended a Tech turnover and sparked a 16-5 over the last four minutes and change of the third quarter.
“We weren’t playing the way we had practiced to play,” Sayers said. “We came out, took a couple quick shots, didn’t run our stuff, were a little lackadaisical and unfocused defensively. Then we got two big threes from Christine Denny and we were able to get out and run a little bit. I thought the kids did a great job of throwing that thing in the paint. We talked a lot this week of having a post presence, and obviously when Jamie gets the ball down there she’s a handful.”
That run propelled the Saints to a 56-39 lead and allowed Sayers to find minutes for her bench players down the stretch.
Those minutes were available, in part, because of the stellar play from some of the front-line names on Carroll’s roster.
Senior Danielle Wagner had nine second half points and finished with 16 as one of four Saints to break into double-digits. Junior Sienna Swannack added 13 points, with Heggie (12) and junior Dani Urick (10) accomplishing the same feat for the Orediggers.
While Tech responded to the early game success of the 6’2” Pickens in the paint, much of Carroll’s success came at driving the basketball and finishing with high percentage shots. Over 53 percent of the Saints’ scoring on Thursday night came within the painted area against just 40 percent for Tech.
According to Sayers, the scouting report on Tech revolves heavily around feeding the post and creating one-on-one matchups with its players. To combat that, the Saints featured plenty of zone defense on Thursday along with some full-and three-quarter-court pressures to help control the game.
“We wanted to be a little bit more aggressive defensively,” Sayers said. “Tech does a nice job of really isolating their players, playing a lot of one-on-one, really trying to get it into the post. The zone kind of took them out of that. I thought the pressure kind of got us going. We’re a little bit better when we can get out and run. So to be able to get them to take quick shots and then be able to rebound and come down and get in our transition game, I think it really got us going, especially in the second half.”
Carroll’s next game comes on Monday night against Montana State-Northern in Havre with a 5:30 tip-off. Next up on Montana Tech’s docket is a matchup against Providence on Monday in Butte
