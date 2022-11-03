HELENA — Carroll’s volleyball team found something Thursday night in a 3-0 (25-19, 26-24, 25-18) victory over Providence.
Finishing sets and matches, at times, has been a struggle for a Saints squad that’s seen its matches go the five-set distance 12 times in 2022, including twice against Providence.
For just the second time in Frontier Conference play, Carroll swept an opponent, nosing back above .500 at 13-12 (5-4 Frontier) with one regular-season contest to play.
“I think we all just played together – we had great chemistry on the court,” sophomore Elizabeth Heuiser said. “No matter who Hannah [Schweikert] was setting, every single hitter was able to put the ball away, and then Hannah was an offensive threat herself.”
“Everything just kinda clicked tonight.”
There were moments Carroll could’ve dropped any of the three sets on Thursday.
Tied 19-19 in the first, back-to-back Heuiser kills set in motion six straight Carroll points to clinch victory. Providence led Carroll 23-21 in the second set, but Sidney Gulick’s kill and a Heuiser ace locked proceedings at 23. A Katherine McEuen kill and Schweikert block lifted the Saints to a 2-0 advantage.
Carroll cruised in the third set, jumping out to a 9-1 lead, thanks, in part, to three aces from junior Julia Carr.
Providence battled back, though, getting to within three points at 21-18 before Carroll reeled off four consecutive points to seal victory.
“It was a team effort,” Saints head coach Moe Boyle said. “For everybody to do their job – even in the tight moments, there were some tight sets – sometimes [earlier in the season] we would let them go. We fought for them tonight. We got way up in the third and they caught up, and we still remained dominant.”
“I think that’s important for us. As the season has gone on, that confidence has grown. I’ve seen that in practice everyday, but they showed it tonight.”
McEuen paced the Saints with nine kills in the victory. Gulick and Heuiser each added seven.
Carr finished with a team-best 24 digs and three aces, while Schweikert totaled 33 assists.
Carroll’s season has been filled with ups – held first national ranking since 2017, beat conference undefeated Montana Tech – and downs – four-match losing streak, five-set loss to MSU-Northern, but Thursday’s win gives the Saints confidence they’re moving in the right direction with the league tournament on the horizon.
“All year we’ve been playing to try to rise at this point in the season and to be playing our best ball by next week,” Boyle said. “We still have some obstacles to overcome and we still make stupid mistakes and we still give a lot of points away, but we’re giving less and less points away and we’re competing more and more.”
Carroll’s current position is similar to the one the Saints found themselves in a year ago – third in the regular-season standings with a record hovering around .500.
That version of the Saints shrugged that off and advanced to the conference tournament title game before falling to powerhouse Providence.
With one regular-season game left, Carroll has already beaten every league foe at least once, including Tech and Rocky Mountain College, teams above the Saints in the conference standings.
That’s why the glimpse of dominance Saints fans saw Thursday night is so exciting, because everyone in purple and gold knows a Carroll team playing at that level can make a run.
“We’re, for sure, just taking it one match at a time, but we have beaten every team in the conference,” Boyle said. “I think it’s important to keep doing what we’re capable of doing and not worry about them.”
“When we play well, we’re playing great.”
“If our offense can come on and our defense can continue growing, I’m excited about what the next couple weeks can show.”
Carroll wraps up its regular-season on Saturday, at home, against MSU-Northern. First serve is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.