HELENA — Carroll’s football team has one goal and only one way to make it happen.
If the Saints want to capture a Frontier Conference Championship, winning out is the only possible path forward.
The number of wins to accomplish that goal ticked down from four to three Saturday afternoon following a 24-0 upset of No. 14-ranked Rocky Mountain College.
Carroll is now tied for second – with Rocky and Montana Tech – in the Frontier standings at 5-2, just one game behind previously undefeated College of Idaho, the conference front-runner who lost to Montana Western in Dillon on Saturday.
Carroll had two weeks to prepare and get in the right headspace with the right mindset before facing an explosive and opportunistic Battlin’ Bears squad.
“All our guys – we had an attitude of, ‘we’re gonna win and there’s no other option,’” Carroll sophomore quarterback Jack Prka said. “‘We have to win.’”
“We just came out fired up,” Carroll safety Kaden Gardner said. “We knew that they’re a good offense and we just wanted to take it to them right from the get-go and keep that through all four quarters.”
Gardner snagged the play of the first half – an interception two plays after Carroll’s first scoring drive – that set the Saints up inside Rocky’s 40-yard line.
Six plays later, Carroll was celebrating its second touchdown in just over two minutes.
Rocky entered play having scored a defensive touchdown in four straight contests, but it was Carroll’s defense that made big play after big play Saturday.
The Saints forced three turnovers in the victory and held the Battlin’ Bears to a 2-for-12 showing on third down.
In the first quarter, it was senior defensive lineman Garrett Kocab who sacked George Tribble Jr. on third down to knock Rocky out of field goal range. After a second-quarter running-into-the-punter penalty gave Rocky new life, the Saints’ defense promptly forced a punt in what was, at that time, a scoreless game.
Down 14-0 in the third quarter, Rocky was turned away on 4th and short near mid-field when, after a mishandled snap, Tucker Jones and company denied the Battlin’ Bears a first down.
“We felt like we had something to prove,” Carroll defensive captain Rex Irby said. “Playing a top team in the country averaging close to 400 yards of offense, we thought it was on our backs today with the weather and conditions.”
“We wanted to prove something to the conference, prove something to the country, and give [ourselves] a shot going down the stretch. I think we did that today.”
Underneath a cold, steady rain, Rocky struggled to move the football.
The Battlin’ Bears’ best drive of the game – a 9-play, 53-yard march – stalled outside field goal range in the second quarter as Rocky picked up just seven first downs and 127 total yards on Saturday.
Tribble finished the game 6-for-18 passing for 80 yards and gave way to Trent Nobach (3-for-8, 16 yards) on a couple possessions late.
Zaire Wilcox gained 46 yards on 17 carries and Andrew Simon hauled in four passes for 42 yards.
“Tough one today. I gotta do a way better job of preparing this team on and off the field,” Rocky head coach Chris Stutzriem said. “Our kids played hard, had a great week of practice. I didn’t do a good job as the head coach today. I gotta be better for these coaches and players and I will be.”
Carroll squandered a handful of opportunities to deliver the knockout blow in the third quarter, but a muffed Rocky punt allowed the Saints to do just that on the first play of the fourth.
Prka’s two-yard run capped that 18-yard drive, the signal-caller's second rushing score of the game.
He smiled postgame at the thought of it being his first game with two touchdowns on the ground, a result of taking what a tough defense gave him for 60 minutes.
“I was just doing what the team needs me to do…Our goal going into this game was no turnovers and ending every possession with a kick – either PAT or punt,” Prka said.
“[Rocky] had the most turnovers out of pretty much everyone [coming in]. I felt like if we accomplished that – which we did – then we’d get the victory.”
Carroll – on a cold and damp October afternoon – didn’t so much as fumble against a defense that forced 16 turnovers in its first six games.
Carroll also racked up north of 300 yards – including 179 through the air – against a top-15 defense coming into Saturday.
Prka racked up over 200 total yards and three touchdowns in victory. Carson Ochoa caught three passes for 52 yards, including a 31-yarder that helped set up the Saints’ first score.
Matthew Burgess carried the ball 23 times for 62 yards and Duncan Kraft added another 43 on the ground on 10 attempts.
Carroll pieced together a 10-play, 71-yard drive late in the second quarter for the game’s opening touchdown and utilized turnovers to set up short fields for its remaining trio of scores.
“It felt like we played a complete four quarters – on both sides – and the scoreboard shows it,” Carroll defensive lineman Jake Walk said.
Carroll now has two wins over top-20-ranked competition this season and will almost certainly be ranked into the top-25 when the NAIA’s new coaches’ poll is released on Monday.
“That’s going to give us a lot of momentum going forward,” Gardner said. “That was a big win at a crucial point in the season.”
Carroll also improved to 13-3 inside Nelson Stadium under head coach Troy Purcell. Saturday was Purcell’s 20th victory as the Saints’ coach.
More importantly, Saturday’s win keeps Carroll in the hunt for a conference trophy.
“It’s huge,” Irby said of the win. “We’ve got Senior Day next week against a good Eastern Oregon team that gave us fits last time. I’ve never felt better about this program in my five years here and I’m pretty fired up to play these last three games.”
“We can only control what we can control and that’s just winning out,” Prka said. “That’s the goal, that’s the standard right now.”
