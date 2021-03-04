BILLINGS — Five Frontier Conference basketball teams — three women's squads and two men's — have qualified for the NAIA national championships, which begin with an inaugural opening round at various sites across the country on March 12-13.
Carroll College (21-2), Montana Western (16-9) and the University of Providence (9-5) will represent the Frontier on the women's side. There are 37 automatic qualifiers and 11 at-large selections.
Providence (17-2) and Carroll (17-7) landed berths among the Frontier men. There are also 48 teams, with 11 at-large tickets and one host berth.
All of the men's and women's teams were announced on Thursday.
For the Frontier women, the opening-round event will begin March 12 in Lewiston, Idaho, and Omaha, Nebraska.
In Lewiston, top-seeded Carroll, the Frontier tournament champion, will play either former conference foe Lewis-Clark State or William Jessup (California) on March 13 in the A Bracket finals.
Montana Western, the 2019 national champion, will play Benedictine Mesa (Arizona) on March 12, with the winner facing Westmont (California) on March 13 in the B Bracket finals.
In the Omaha B Bracket, Providence will play Cumberlands (Kentucky) on March 12, with the victor facing Dakota State (South Dakota) on March 13 in the finals.
The opening-round women's winners will advance to Sioux City, Iowa, the final site of the NAIA national championship tournament. That competition will run March 18-23 at the Tyson Event Center.
The Frontier men will also playing in opening-round events in Lewiston and Omaha.
In the Lewiston B Bracket, Carroll will take on the College of the Ozarks (Missouri) on March 12, with the winner going up against Arizona Christian on March 13.
In the Omaha A Bracket, Frontier tournament champion and top-seeded Providence will play on March 13 against the Texas A&M Texarkana-Bethel (Indiana) winner from March 12.
The winners emerging from the men's brackets will move on to Kansas City, Missouri, the site of the national championship tournament on March 18-23.
