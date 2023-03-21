Carroll College vs Dakota State NAIA basketball

Carroll's Jamie Pickens takes a shot as Dakota State's Sidney Fick defends her in the 2023 NAIA Women's Basketball Championship Round of 16 Day 2 action played between Carroll College and Dakota State University at the Tyson Events Center, Tuesday in Sioux City, Iowa, Match, 14, 2023.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

HELENA — After leading their teams to the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship Tournament Final Site, Carroll’s Jamie Pickens and Montana Western’s Brynley Fitzgerald headlined a group of five Frontier Conference players who were tabbed All-Americans by the NAIA on Tuesday.

Western’s Jordan Sweeney and Rocky Mountain College’s Kloie Thatcher earned Third-Team All-America honors, while Montana Tech’s Tavia Rooney appeared on the Honorable Mention list.

Frontier Conference

Montana Western's Brynley Fitzgerald slides past Carroll's Maddie Geritz for a layup during the Frontier Conference Championship game in Great Falls.
Frontier Conference

Rocky's Kloie Thatcher slips past the Western defense for a layup during the Frontier Conference Tournament semifinal game in Great Falls.
Frontier Conference

Montana Tech's Tavia Rooney sinks a jump shot during a Frontier Conference Playoff game against Providence in Great Falls.

