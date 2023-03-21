Carroll's Jamie Pickens takes a shot as Dakota State's Sidney Fick defends her in the 2023 NAIA Women's Basketball Championship Round of 16 Day 2 action played between Carroll College and Dakota State University at the Tyson Events Center, Tuesday in Sioux City, Iowa, Match, 14, 2023.
HELENA — After leading their teams to the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship Tournament Final Site, Carroll’s Jamie Pickens and Montana Western’s Brynley Fitzgerald headlined a group of five Frontier Conference players who were tabbed All-Americans by the NAIA on Tuesday.
Western’s Jordan Sweeney and Rocky Mountain College’s Kloie Thatcher earned Third-Team All-America honors, while Montana Tech’s Tavia Rooney appeared on the Honorable Mention list.
Pickens and Fitzgerald, who shared Frontier Player of the Year honors and were each selected to the Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association Honorable Mention All-America team last week, were named First-Team NAIA All-Americans.
It’s each player’s third All-America selection in their collegiate careers and first, first-team pick.
Fitzgerald was twice voted to the third team, while Pickens entered this season as a two-time Honorable Mention selection.
Fitzgerald’s Bulldogs played longer than any other Frontier women’s basketball program this season, advancing to the NAIA quarterfinals before falling to the eventual national runner-up in Thomas More.
Fitzgerald averaged 18.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game as a senior.
Six times she logged a double-double and four times she eclipsed the 30-point plateau.
Pickens notched 10 double-doubles in her third season as a Saint, including a 17-point, 16-rebound effort in Carroll’s Round of 16 loss to Dakota State.
Pickens averaged 17.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game and became just the second Carroll women’s basketball player to be named a first-team All-American by the NAIA, joining Hannah Dean (2018-19).
Thatcher ends her career as a Battlin’ Bear as a three-time All-American and the program’s all-time leader in points and assists, according to a Rocky media release.
As a senior, Thatcher averaged 12.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals per game.
She scored a season-high 30 points in a national tournament first-round victory over Menlo and earned First-Team All-Frontier accolades.
Thatcher was a five-time All-Conference honoree in her career and helped lead the Battlin’ Bears to a Frontier Tournament Championship last season.
Sweeney, in her first year as a Bulldog after three at Idaho State, was a key cog in Western’s quarterfinal run this season.
In four NAIA National Tournament games, Sweeney averaged 18.5 points, and scored 24 in a Round of 16 victory over Dordt.
Sweeney propelled Western past Rocky in the Frontier Tournament semifinals with a career-best 31 points and was the league’s Newcomer of the Year, as well as First-Team All-Conference.
Sweeney averaged 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists this season.
Tech’s Tavia Rooney, like Carroll’s Pickens, scored her 1,000th career point this season. According to a Tech media release, Rooney finishes her career as an Oredigger 17th on the program’s all-time scoring list with just over 1,100 points.
Rooney was third in the Frontier in scoring this season, averaging 13.7 points per game. She also finished second in rebounding (7.5 per game) and second in blocked shots (35).
Rooney notched five double-doubles and scored 20-plus points four times.
