HELENA — Helena Capital linebacker Tucker Zanto officially announced his signing with Carroll College on Tuesday afternoon. Zanto smiled broadly, surrounded by his teammates, friends and family, while a Carroll football helmet sat proudly on a table covered by a yellow Capital High School banner.
Zanto committed back in December and was announced as part of the Saints’ 2022 signing class earlier this month. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, Zanto racked up 142 tackles, including seven for a loss of yardage, and two sacks, in his Bruin career. That includes 90 tackles he amassed during his senior season.
Zanto is from Helena and grew up attending Saints football games on the weekend. He has said previously that he remembers being driven by early-morning Carroll practices and hoping that someday he could join them on the field.
With his commitment and signing, Zanto is on track to fulfill that childhood dream and join a Carroll team that is coming off its third-straight winning season.
The Independent Record caught up with Zanto on Tuesday to discuss football and his future at Carroll.
What are your goals at Carroll, both on and off the field?
“Academics come first, so I want to graduate with a degree from Carroll. That’s what I’m mainly looking at. Then obviously playing football. Playing the game I love for the next four or five years, or ever how many years I get to play the sport that I love.”
What does it mean for you to continue your football career in Helena?
“It means a lot for me to get to have former – kids that I played with that go to Carroll or former coaches that are in town. My grandparents get to watch me, too. I’ve grown up right by Carroll, so now my grandparents can watch me play football still, which is exciting.”
What is your favorite high school memory?
“I definitely have a few. My junior year during crosstown playing in the snow bowl was awesome. My touchdown against CMR in the playoff game this past year was fun, when I caught the 0-yard punt return touchdown.”
Why is football the sport for you? Over all the other sports you play or have played in high school?
“Since first grade, football has always been my favorite sport. Just realizing that I can play football at the next level, that’s definitely something big for me. I’m excited.”
What are some feelings or emotions you have when you’re playing football?
“Just pride. Pride for the school, pride for the name on the back and the jersey number. Just big pride. I go out and play my heart out, that’s all I can do.”
