The wait for Carroll College football's 2020 recruiting class is over as the Saints announced a 26-man class Wednesday.
The announcement coincided with national signing day, although nowadays, most Division I programs do most of their work during the early signing period, which was back in December.
For Carroll and the rest of the Frontier, there is a lot of work to do between December and early February and for the Saints, all that effort produced a versatile class with prospects from Montana, California, Nevada, Arizona, Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Hawaii.
"We are really excited and what a great day," Carroll head football coach Troy Purcell said. "We have added 26 guys to the fight club for 2020. It's a pretty exciting time right now. We have have tremendous athletes, some great academics and some great fits for Carroll College."
While the Saints still hope to add more players later on in the spring, which is common in the NAIA, there is a lot to unpack with the 2020 class and here are five immediate takeaways:
A Montana Flavor
Like it or not, teams that do well in recruiting are able to get some of the top players close to home and Carroll was able to do that.
The Saints may not have landed any players from Helena, but Jadon Lamb of Townsend, a two-time All-State lineman, gave the class a local flavor along with seven others from the Treasure State.
Lamb is one name to watch and he's a legacy, but not the only one as Thomas McGree of Butte Central is another.
"McGree, he is a legacy type guy," Purcell said. "The McGree's have been coming and playing on this field (at Carroll) from Butte Central for a long time. It's a great family with his brother here, that always makes it fun."
On top of McGree and Lamb, the Saints also added Mason Yochum, a linebacker from Billings Central, Tucker Jones, a linebacker from Hamilton and Hank Rugg, a defensive end from Frenchtown.
Lamb, McGree, Jones, Rugg and Yochum each earned All-State honors last season.
Missoula Loyola also made its presence felt as two former Rams signed with Carroll, one on the offensive line in Liam Haffey and another as an athlete in Basil Coutinho. Esvin Reyes, an 8-Man football player from Plains will join as an athlete too.
Defense, defense, defense
At first glance, the Saints were definitely looking to address some needs on the defensive side of the ball, with 16 of the 26 being announced on defense, to go along with eight on offense and two athletes.
Carroll was specifically focused on the secondary, as the Saints added six defensive backs, including a pair of mid-year transfers in Nainoa Soto and Tyler Dennis.
"We want to get faster as a defense," Purcell said. "That was the No. 1 priority right away. Outside of Montana Tech, everybody is pretty wide open (offensively) so you need a little more athleticism out there and you need to be able to cover."
Light on skill guys
While the Saints aren't done adding players to the 2020 class, as of right now, it's a little light when it comes to offensive playmakers.
Reyes could be a running back and is listed as an athlete, but outside of that there are no ball-carriers. Carroll did add Luke Schabot, a 6-foot-2 wideout out of Idaho that was a three-time All-Conference selection, as well as tight ends Carson Ochoa and Zane Melzer.
Ochoa was an All-League tight end in California and Melzer was First-Team All-Conference at Gonzaga Prep, so the potential is there with each. For now though, the majority of the offensive recruits came on the o-line.
Carroll landed its QB
Getting a quarterback in each recruiting class is important and it appears that the Saints nabbed a good one in 2020 with signee Chase Coyle.
Coyle is listed by 247 Sports as a two-star recruit and the No. 35 player in the state of Oregon. He is also the No. 73 dual-threat quarterback nationally in the 2020 class.
It's hard to win championships without strong quarterback play and with the addition of Coyle, who was also offered by Eastern Oregon, the Saints have added a quality arm to their pipeline.
Stout in the trenches
In this new-age of spread football, you have to score lots of points and create impact plays, on both sides of the ball.
However, no matter how wide open the game becomes, the guys in the trenches will continue to play a key role and with that in mind, Carroll added a bunch of talented big guys.
Of the 26 total signees, eight will play along the offensive and defensive lines. Another former high school lineman, Carsen Paine, is listed as a 6-foot-1, 230-pound fullback.
While Paine won't be a lineman, he sure looks like a lead blocker. He is also a reminder that no matter how much football becomes about athletes and throwing the ball, the smash-mouth aspect isn't gone yet.
