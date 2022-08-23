HELENA — A middle-aged man sporting a horseshoe mustache, tan “Carroll Football” hat and sunglasses emerged from the sidelines of the Saints’ practice field two Saturdays ago.
He walked slowly near mid-field, shook head coach Troy Purcell’s hand and commented on the team’s performance during a preseason scrimmage that ended just moments prior.
The man then found his youngest son, a first-year coach on Carroll’s staff, and began walking off toward the sideline.
Bobby Cade Mornhinweg, a wide receiver turned offensive assistant, spent the next few minutes listening to his father’s advice about how to better carry out his duties as one of Carroll’s play signalers – soaking in the wisdom of someone with over 20 years of NFL coaching experience.
“It’s very special, especially during my first year,” Mornhinweg said of the interaction. “He’s been at practices, games and scrimmages of mine before when I was playing, but [that’s the] first one as a coach.”
“It’s definitely different because I’m doing what he’s done for so long. I want him to be here as much as possible so he can give me advice. I’ve got a great resource in my dad.”
Mornhinweg’s father, Marty, was inducted into the Montana Football Hall of Fame last year, roughly 35 years after wrapping up a record-setting career as a quarterback at the University of Montana.
Marty’s playing days gave way to a lengthy coaching career that got its start at Oak Grove High School in California and as a wide receivers coach with the Griz.
He earned a Super Bowl ring with the Green Bay Packers in 1997 coaching a young Brett Favre before eventually mentoring players like Steve Young, Jeff Garcia, Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick and Joe Flacco, just to name a few, and building a reputation as an offensive mastermind over a quarter-decade career.
Bobby Cade was born during his father’s stop in San Francisco as the 49ers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
It didn’t take long for him to catch the coaching itch.
“Unlike my oldest son, who was thinking about law school since the sixth or eighth grade, and then changed his mind to get into coaching, Bobby Cade has thought that he was going to coach since he was in the sixth or eighth grade,” Marty said.
“My dad is my role model…I wanted to follow in his footsteps,” Bobby Cade added. “I’ve always loved football. When college came around, I had to choose between baseball and football, and I chose football just because I love it so much.”
Bobby Cade, and his older brother Skyler, have a truly unique childhood to thank for their life aspirations.
Unlike most kids, they grew up around NFL facilities and players, but unlike most coaches' kids, the Mornhinwegs dropped anchor in the same town for a decade.
From his preschool days to his early teenage years, Bobby Cade attended almost every Philadelphia Eagles home game while his father was an assistant under Andy Reid. He spent training camps with the team at Lehigh University running film (at that time VCR tapes) and catching passes from his brother.
Skyler went on to quarterback at the University of Florida before transferring to the Ivy League and Columbia. Following his playing days, he was the offensive coordinator at Midwestern State in Texas, but has since returned to Columbia where he is now the quarterbacks coach.
The youngest Mornhinweg even got to meet all of his favorite players growing up, a collection that included Eagles running backs Brian Westbrook and LeSean McCoy and wide receiver DeSean Jackson.
A high school career split between New Jersey and Baltimore helped hone Bobby Cade’s football prowess, but after a year at San Diego and four at Carroll as a reserve wide-out, he – like his father – faced the end of his playing career.
It was after the new year – just a few months before he walked across the stage to receive his degree in English Literature – that Bobby Cade traded his cleats for a clipboard and whistle.
Coach Bobby was an offensive assistant at-large during Carroll’s spring camp and donned a headset as he patrolled the sidelines during the spring game in April.
He became the team’s tight ends coach as fall camp arrived, and has filled a variety of roles – like helping run drills and freshman 7-on-7 skelly sessions – this preseason.
“Coach Purcell and coach [Alex] Pfannenstiel gave me the opportunity. I'm very grateful to them and coach [Jim] Hogan and coach [Ryan] Springer for taking me in and teaching me as much as possible,” Bobby Cade said. “It’s been a great experience so far.”
“I was so pumped when they told me I’d be able to coach here.”
The transition into coaching – at least at first – can be compared to drinking from a water hose with what a young coach has to learn in a short amount of time.
Bobby Cade had a leg up in learning to master his position with his background as a wide receiver, but it’s taken some work to learn everything tight ends must be responsible for in Carroll’s offense so he can pass knowledge along to his players.
“As a young football coach, you get a lot of lessons at a time,” Carroll offensive coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel said. “Bobby is really good – sometimes he sees stuff before it happens and does a great job with it. Whether it’s scheme, technique, motivation, or how to structure a drill, Bobby learns a lot every day and comes in with questions.”
Some of those questions are directed toward his father, who Bobby Cade calls every couple days for advice.
Marty, according to his son, doesn’t offer pointers unless they’re asked for, but he’s always ready with five or 10 – helpful bits of information accumulated through years of coaching experience – when asked.
“I call him about every other day to tell him how our day went and ask him for advice he has for me for what I should be telling my players, what I should be doing to learn as much as possible, how I should be interacting as a coach and how to be professional – things like that,” Bobby Cade said.
Listen to your players and you’ll learn a lot.
Make complicated things simple.
Understand you’re tasked with instilling confidence in young men.
Work hard and become an expert at what you do.
Learn from coaches around you.
They’re all things Bobby Cade has taken from his father as he’s embarked on his own coaching journey, but there’s so much more to learn from his colleagues at Carroll.
“With coaching, you’re a teacher first,” Bobby Cade said, echoing his father. “For me, I’m still learning a lot, so my biggest thing is taking in as much as possible from coach Purcell and coach Pfannenstiel and coach Springer and translating it over to the players.”
“That’s what I’m focusing on right now – as well as finding my voice to the players.”
Bobby Cade is starting at the bottom of the coaching ladder as an offensive position coach at a school in Montana, the same place his father launched a career some 30 years ago.
He is grateful for the opportunity to coach at a place he already shares a relationship with the coaching staff and at a school like Carroll where the head coach and offensive coordinator are former Saints themselves.
“I love being around people who work hard and want to be good and don’t take shortcuts,” Bobby Cade said. “Football is one of those unique sports where the players are a brotherhood. You don’t really find that anywhere else in a career path.”
“There’s no community or atmosphere quite like a football team.”
Bobby Cade doesn’t have a five- or 10-year goal beyond knowing that he wants to be involved in the game of football. He’s rooted in the here and now, on the grind, trying to help Carroll win football games.
Coaching is quite literally in his blood and it’s quite possibly his future – his destiny, even.
“He’s just really learning and digging deep and doing things right as a young assistant coach,” Purcell said. “Everybody’s gotta put their time in, whether it’s coaching freshman football or whatever, everybody puts their time in and learns the ways and how to do things right.
“He’s got the background, he’s got the connections, now he’s just gotta put the work in, and I really believe Bobby will do that.”
Carroll, with Bobby Cade on the sideline, kicks off its 2022 season on Saturday at 1 p.m. against No. 17-ranked Montana Western inside Nelson Stadium.
