HELENA — Consistency can be one of the hardest things for a college football team to find.
It’s something, half-way through the season, that Carroll is still searching for, particularly on offense.
“We’ve had games where parts of our offense have played really well,” Saints offensive coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel said. “We have yet to have all five position groups really show what they can do...What we have to find is a game where all five are on the same page.”
Carroll enters Saturday’s matchup with winless MSU-Northern ranking in the bottom half of the Frontier Conference in points (19.4) and yards (259.8) per game.
The Saints have moved the ball well at times, most recently in a hurry-up situation trailing College of Idaho by three scores in the fourth quarter. Carroll drove 72 yards on eight plays to pay dirt, splashing through the mud and muck in the process, but a larger sample size of ineffectiveness overshadowed that comeback attempt.
After falling behind 14-13, Carroll’s offense went three-and-out twice, giving up multiple negative plays, before turning the ball over and watching from the sideline as the Yotes went up by two scores.
“Consistency is our main thing,” Carroll left tackle Hunter Mecham said. “We’ll have plays where we’re able to explode and get a massive gain, if not a touchdown, and others where we give up a TFL.”
“The biggest thing for us is gonna be consistency and making sure that we’re always consistently moving the line scrimmage forward and never getting it reset on us.”
Starting fast, even dating back last year, has been a obstacle Carroll can’t seem to hurdle.
The Saints haven’t scored an opening drive touchdown yet this season, and have either gone three-and-out or turned the ball over on their initial drives out of the halftime breaks.
It’s a lack of execution that can’t be easily explained and it’s a problem that seems to have persisted no matter the attempted remedy.
“Our halftime routine has gotta be different,” Carroll head coach Troy Purcell said. “We just gotta change it up. [Make sure] we have good plays coming out and opportunities to get down the field in what we think we need to get into [based] on what we saw in the first half.”
The only way to improve execution and consistency is to have all 11 players on the same page at the same time.
It’s a coaching cliché that Purcell and his staff have harped on for years, but there’s plenty of truth to the notion that it only takes one guy to create a negative play at any given moment within a game.
“When you see the mistakes we’ve made and when we haven’t had success, we’ve been one guy away, and when we have [had success], we’ve had all 11 on the same page,” Pfannenstiel said. “It’s finding that consistency among the group so we can go out there and have a complete game as an offense.”
Carroll put together its best passing game of the season last Saturday against C of I. Despite being sacked nine times, Jack Prka tossed three touchdowns – his first multi-touchdown game of the season – and passed for a season-high 218 yards.
What was lacking was Carroll’s rushing attack, a part of the Saints’ offense that, up until that point, had been the most consistent part of the team’s offense.
“It really just comes down to, ‘OK, next practice,’” Mecham said of the offensive line’s mindset. “We have to be good at, mentally, just being like, ‘that’s behind us, we have to take the lessons we got from that and move forward.’”
“It can be hard sometimes, but we’re strong mentally as a group – we’re college football players now, we can do that.”
An opportunity for an offensive explosive comes this weekend against the 0-5 Lights.
Under first-year head coach Jerome Souers, the Lights have struggled, scoring just 15 points in their first five games.
Only once has Northern’s offense found the end zone and only twice have the Lights scored a touchdown. They’ve yet to score more than six points in a game.
Defensively, the Lights are giving up, on average, 50.2 points and 474.4 yards of offense per game.
It’s a team coming off a 73-0 loss to Montana Tech and one that’s captured just a single conference victory in its last 57 attempts.
Northern enters Saturday having been shut out in back-to-back contests.
“We take it one game at a time, no matter who we’re playing,” Carroll tight end Tony Collins said. “I think a lot of our guys have realized that this is college football and, just because a team is 0-5, doesn’t mean they can’t win a game.”
“We have to come in with the approach to [the week’s] practice like we’re playing for a conference championship no matter who we’re going against just so we can get better and so we know where we stand as a football team.”
Carroll’s been in this situation before this season – facing an opponent they should, at least on paper, beat easily. It took a game-winning field goal to down Eastern Oregon three weeks ago, a position the Saints would rather not put themselves in again.
“It’s the whole philosophy of the program of getting better each day, each rep,” Purcell said. “If you’re not doing that, then you’re not gonna get better and teams will beat you. It doesn’t matter if they’re 0-5 or 5-0.”
The Saints continue on their journey toward playing a complete game offensively Saturday, and as Collins put it, it’s a great time to find that consistency because it’s the next game up.
“Sometimes we forget these are 18- to 22-year old kids that are figuring out their place in the world,” Pfannenstiel said. “To ask them to be consistent every day is a big ask, but to be the best in this league, you have to find it.”
“It’s about taking personal responsibility, first as coaches and then as players, of being the same guy every day and then every drill and then every snap. These guys are doing a good job of responding to the challenge of knowing what they have to do.”
“Now they just have to do it.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.