BUTTE — Sayer Patton, the former Choteau basketball standout who started his collegiate career at Carroll College, has transferred to Montana Tech after two seasons in Helena.
Excited for this new chapter!⛏🏀 #rolldiggs pic.twitter.com/y2qV1Bj6Pe— Sayer Patton (@sayer13bil) May 7, 2021
Patton, a 6-foot-3 wing who scored nearly 30 points per game as a senior at Choteau, averaged 0.5 points and 0.5 rebounds per game while playing in 16 games for Carroll this past season. He had a season-high 12 minutes against Presentation College.
"Excited for this new chapter!" Patton tweeted, adding: "#rolldiggs!"
Patton averaged 1.9 points as a freshman for the Saints.
Patton averaged better than 20 points a game his last three years at Choteau.
