Carroll's Sayer Patton, left, looks to drive past Montana Tech's Connor Kieckbusch in a Frontier Conference game a year ago. Patton, from Choteau, has transferred to Tech.

 Meagan Thompson, 406mtsports.com

BUTTE — Sayer Patton, the former Choteau basketball standout who started his collegiate career at Carroll College, has transferred to Montana Tech after two seasons in Helena.

Patton, a 6-foot-3 wing who scored nearly 30 points per game as a senior at Choteau, averaged 0.5 points and 0.5 rebounds per game while playing in 16 games for Carroll this past season. He had a season-high 12 minutes against Presentation College. 

"Excited for this new chapter!" Patton tweeted, adding: "#rolldiggs!"

Patton averaged 1.9 points as a freshman for the Saints. 

Patton averaged better than 20 points a game his last three years at Choteau.

