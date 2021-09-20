HELENA — Longtime Missoula softball coach Brian Bessette has been named the interim head coach of the Carroll program for the 2021-22 school year.
"It's a dream come true. I get to be a full-time softball coach," Bessette said. "I am really excited to be at Carroll College. I love the feel of the campus here and I have already been so welcomed by all of the other coaches.
"Being on campus is going to be a ton of fun, being at other sporting events and supporting the other teams and working with the other coaches is something I really look forward to."
Bessette has spent over two decades coaching softball in the Missoula area. He coached at the high school level for many years at both Sentinel and Loyola Sacred Heart.
In his time at Sentinel, he compiled a record of 100-49 and led the Spartans to four Western AA conference championships in six seasons.
At Loyola, Bessette was the head coach for two years. In his first season, he led the Breakers to a divisional title and a fourth-place finish at state. His second year was the 2020 season, which got canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bessette has also seen great levels of success at the club level. As an assistant coach of Lady Mavs 18U fastpitch, he was a part of two state championships. As a club head coach for Lady Osprey fastpitch and Montana Sparks fastpitch, Bessette totaled three state championships, runner-up finishes, and two third place finishes. In 2019 the Montana Sparks won the Western World Series in Wenatchee, Washington, under his leadership.
Outside of softball, Bessette has lots of experience as an administrator. He served as the K-6 principal and 6-8 activities director at Bonner Elementary from 2003-2009 and the K-5 principal at Lowell Elementary from 2009-2017.
College softball is the family business for Bessette. He is a relative of University of Montana head coach Melanie Meuchel, UM assistant Dennis Meuchel, and University of Arkansas assistant Matt Meuchel. Now he is the fourth in his family to coach at the collegiate level.
—Carroll sports information
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.