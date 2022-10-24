KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Half of the Frontier Conference’s eight football teams were ranked in the latest edition of the NAIA Coaches’ Top-25 Poll released on Monday.
College of Idaho and Rocky Mountain College slipped following losses to unranked Montana Western and then-unranked Carroll College.
The Yotes checked in at No. 12 (down five spots) and the Battlin’ Bears at No. 24 (down 10 spots). Montana Tech rose one spot to No. 23 and Carroll broke into the top-25 at No. 25.
C of I continues to pace the conference at 6-1, while Tech, Rocky and Carroll are all within one game of a share of first place with three games left.
C of I lost just its fifth conference game in the last four seasons Saturday in Dillon after giving up the go-ahead score with 11:07 to play.
Western blasted the Yotes’ defense, churning 558 yards of offense, and scoring the most single-game points of any C of I opponent so far this year.
Tech kept pace with the conference front-runners Saturday by blowing out Southern Oregon.
The Orediggers have already matched their win total from last year and are on track to win north of six games for the first time since 2016 (10-2).
Rocky was shut out for the first time since Sept. 28, 2019, when Carroll limited the Battlin’ Bears to just 127 yards of offense on a cold and camp afternoon inside Nelson Stadium.
Rocky is still positioned well for a potential league championship, but will be tested when Tech visits town on Saturday.
Carroll, for the second time this season, is nationally ranked. It came after the Saints beat their second top-20 team of the season to help create a three-way tie for second place in the conference standings.
Carroll is the only 5-2 team with a matchup remaining against C of I (Nov. 12).
