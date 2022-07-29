Football season is upon us, and on Thursday, College Football America released its NAIA Preseason Top-30.
Four Frontier Conference teams made the cut, with 2021 regular-season co-champion Montana Western the highest-ranked squad at No. 20 following an 8-4 (7-3) campaign.
Rocky Mountain College and College of Idaho, teams that shared the Frontier title with the Bulldogs in 2021, checked in at No. 22 and No. 26, while Carroll, a 6-4 team a year ago, rounded out the rankings at No. 30.
Western was picked to win the Frontier in a preseason poll of the league’s coaches released earlier this week. Carroll and Rocky tied for second and C of I was picked to finish fourth.
Western made its first playoff appearance since 2002 last season as the No. 16 seed in the NAIA Football Championship Series. The Bulldogs fell to No. 1 seed Lindsey Wilson 48-21 in the opening round and finished 18th in the NAIA coaches’ poll.
Western returns All-American quarterback and reigning Frontier Offensive Player of the Year Jon Jund. Jund threw for over 3,000 yards and 33 touchdowns in 2021.
Quarterback Nate Dick, as the team’s leading passer and rusher, led Rocky to wins over C of I, Western and Carroll last season. A 50-42 double-overtime loss to Western on the last Saturday of the regular-season, however, forced the Battlin’ Bears into a three-way tie for the league title.
Dick returns this season after 2,432 yards through the air, another 711 on the ground and 27 total touchdowns.
The big loss for Rocky is wide receiver Lucas Overton, but four of the six receivers who caught at least 12 passes last season are back.
Rocky finished the 2021 season ranked No. 21 in the NAIA coaches’ poll.
C of I had an opportunity to win the Frontier outright in the regular-season’s final week, but fell to Carroll on the road. Still, 2021 was the Yotes’ fifth-straight winning season and the second consecutive season that they shared the league championship.
The Yotes lose the league’s top rusher in Nick Calzaretta, but return All-American linebacker Dylan Martinez and All-Conference defensive end Keagan McCoy.
C of I finished the 2021 season ranked No. 25 in the NAIA coaches’ poll.
Carroll lost its four games by a combined 13 points last season, but still enjoyed its third-straight winning campaign under head coach Troy Purcell.
Quarterback Jack Prka, who started the team’s final seven games as a true freshman, is the presumed starter as a sophomore. He completed 55 percent of his passes for 1,360 yards and 13 touchdowns.
All-American center Andrew Carter anchors Carroll’s offensive line and All-American running back Matthew Burgess will make his return after missing nine games with an injury last season.
The NAIA is slated to release its official preseason poll on Monday.
Western opens its 2022 season on the road against Carroll Aug 27. Rocky does the same against Southern Oregon and C of I hosts Montana State-Northern.
Defending national champion Morningside is No. 1 in College Football America’s Preseason Top-30. Lindsey Wilson, 2021 runner-up Grand View, Northwestern (IA) and Marian round out the top-five.
