HELENA — Sadie Smith, Frenchtown’s 6-foot-1 forward who averaged a near-double-double (11.8 PPG, 9.3 RPG) as a junior in the Broncs’ run to the Class A state tournament last season, became the second member of Carroll’s 2024 recruiting class when she announced her commitment to the Saints on Thursday via Twitter.

“As soon as I went on my visit to Carroll, I knew that I liked it a ton,” Smith said shortly after announcing her decision. “I was absolutely in love with the campus, I loved the girls, I loved the coaches. It was just a great first impression.”

“I always knew after [this most recent] basketball season that I was gonna make my decision…I just really felt that Carroll was perfect for me.”

Head coach Rachelle Sayers and the Saints offered Smith going into her junior season, something of a rarity in the state of Montana.

That’s how much Carroll liked what Smith was putting on film.

“She’s got great hands,” Sayers said. “She’s got a big, strong body. She finishes around the rim really well, she rebounds well, she passes well. I think she’s a perfect fit for Carroll as a person, as a student, as an athlete…

“We’ve watched her a lot and think she’s gonna be a great post in [the Frontier Conference] for a lot of years.”

“She just checked all the boxes for sure, really. Finding posts that can move and can score around the basket, and know how to use their body – I just think that when you see one of those players, you just don’t wanna wait.”

Smith’s mother is Jodi Hinrichs, 1,000-point scorer who played for the Lady Griz in the early-1990s under head coach Robin Selvig.

Before that, Hinrichs led Fairfield High School to a Class B state championship in 1988, the program’s first.

Smith points to her mother, as well as former Griz basketball player McCalle Feller, as strong influences on her basketball career, describing Hinrichs as “super positive and encouraging” with anything Smith wanted to do growing up.

“Having my mom play for the Lady Griz, I just thought that was the coolest thing ever,” Smith said. “I’d go to Lady Griz camp and I’d see her pictures, and I was like, ‘man, that’s my mom, I wanna be just like her when I’m older.’”

Smith said she began taking basketball more seriously in middle school, and in the last handful of years, started working with Pfahler Sport Specific in Missoula.

Smith credits Alyssa Pfahler, a former Lady Griz basketball player who also played professionally overseas, for the growth in her game over the last several years.

“Her help with the little things like being able to finish off both feet, footwork, or just getting quicker foot speed – all of that stuff really helped me hone in my basketball game over the last three years,” Smith said.

“I’ve just seen [my game] change so much.”

In anticipation of playing college basketball, Smith said she’s giving her perimeter skills some attention this off-season and hopes to bring her “hard work and passion for basketball” to Carroll.

Smith joins Roy-Winifred’s Laynee Elness as part of Carroll’s 2024 recruiting class.

In addition to her talents on the hardwood, Smith is a two-time top-five finisher in the shot put at the Class A state meet. Last year, she finished third as a sophomore with a throw of 39 feet.

Currently, Smith leads Class A – and is fourth in the state – with a throw of 37 feet, 9 inches.

Smith does not yet know if she’ll compete for the Saints’ track and field team and said she’s leaning toward studying something in the sports medicine field at Carroll.