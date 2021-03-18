HELENA — In an abbreviated four-game season, wins matter that much more for Frontier Conference football teams vying for a spot in the NAIA Football Championship Series that takes place in late-April this year.
Carroll’s football team played its first game in over 450 days last week against Rocky Mountain College, earning a 14-12 victory behind two passing touchdowns from redshirt sophomore quarterback Devan Bridgewater and two turnovers forced by its defense.
“I thought the defense played really, really well last week versus Rocky,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “It was a very physical game, I was just very impressed. I think the offense did enough and found a way to finish the game last week. I thought special teams came through, besides the snap over the head.”
Redshirt junior TJ Abraham helped create those two aforementioned turnovers for Carroll’s defense and sophomore running back Matt Burgess ran wild on the Battlin’ Bears to the tune of 146 rushing yards. He also added 121 receiving yards and a touchdown on his way to Frontier Offensive Player-of-the-Week status.
“He’s very, very explosive,” Purcell said of Burgess. “An unbelievable back, an unbelievable person. It’s definitely impressive, his ability to pass protect has increased a tremendous amount and [his] ability to catch the ball out of the back-field has improved. He’s becoming a complete player and continues to improve. He’s very coachable. You’ll never see him take a play off, he’s always giving 100 percent and that’s why he’s as effective as he is.”
Already essentially a quarter of the way through the regular season, the Saints have plenty of things to clean up heading into Saturday’s game against Eastern Oregon and the remainder of their schedule. While Carroll’s defense yielded just 12 points to Rocky Mountain, it allowed over 400 yards of offense, mostly between the 20-yard lines before stiffening in the red zone.
The Saints’ offensive line also allowed seven sacks last week, a combination, according to Purcell, of some new faces along that front, playmakers on Rocky Mountain’s side and some needed adjustments at the quarterback position.
“We gotta do a better job at the quarterback position of making sure our launch point is at seven yards and not making a situation where we’re putting a lot more stress on our offensive line...We got that fixed this week,” Purcell said. “I feel we should be much improved with that.”
Carroll is more or less going in blind on Eastern Oregon’s defensive tendencies this week. With first-year coordinator Bryan Mills calling defensive plays this season, it will be a little bit of learning on the fly what the Mountaineers like to do on that side of the football.
“Defensively, not 100 percent sure what they’re gonna do,” Purcell said of Eastern Oregon. “They just got a new defensive coordinator and he hasn’t called defenses before, so there’s nothing to look at. So just putting some base stuff in, and we’ll be able to coach on the run there a little bit once we figure out what they’re trying to accomplish scheme-wise. Having some beaters against those schemes and be able to put those to use and make some plays.”
Eastern Oregon is getting five of its top-10 tacklers back from a season ago, including redshirt junior Sage DeLong who racked up 14 tackles for loss and five sacks in 2019. Redshirt senior defensive lineman Chase Van Wyck is the Mountaineers’ top returning tackler with 60, a number that includes 3.5 sacks.
Offensively, Eastern Oregon is all about what redshirt senior quarterback Kai Quinn can pull off with his athleticism. Quinn tossed two touchdowns against Carroll in a 28-26 win to cap the 2019 campaign and finished the season with 2,085 yards through the air and eight touchdowns on a 48.3 percent completion percentage.
Quinn also added another four scores with his legs last season and is Eastern Oregon’s top returning rusher with 310 yards. To slow him, and an offense that is getting both of its top receivers back from a season ago, down, Purcell would like to see his special teams put the Mountaineers into difficult situations, similarly to what it accomplished last week.
“We just gotta take care of their quarterback on the offensive side, he’s a good player,” Purcell said. “Again, make sure it’s a long field. I thought Brock Paldi did a good job of punting once he got dialed in a little bit to make long fields for [Rocky] to drive. I think that’s going to be important, and maintaining the quarterback because he’s the general and he’s the one that makes that offense roll.”
Paldi boomed a 58-yard punt against Rocky Mountain last week and Carroll averaged 35 yards on nine punts. Numerous ones bounced down inside the Battlin’ Bears’ 10-yard line, something the coaching staff would like to continue seeing moving forward.
For Carroll offensively, feeding the ball to Burgess is never a bad decision. With a game now under their belts, some of the Saints’ young play-makers now know what to expect, according to Purcell, and you could very well see a much more steady group out there as the season deepens.
“Offensively we gotta keep the ball on the field and don’t put ourselves in situations to make bad plays worse and get the ball to Matt,” Purcell said. “You always try to highlight your athletes, try to have your studs and your get-it-to plays. Don't try to do too much in one position area, just do your job.”
Saturday will represent Carroll’s final regular season road game before the Saints return to Nelson Stadium for two home games to finish the campaign. Both the Mountaineers and Saints found themselves in the received votes category in the first NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll of the season back in February, setting up what should be an evenly matched game between two programs with a long history of playing each other.
For Eastern Oregon, Saturday will be the program’s first game that counts toward the standings since Nov. 16, 2019 when it beat Carroll by a two-point margin at home.
This year’s matchup is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 2 p.m. in La Grande, Oregon.
