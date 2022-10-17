HELENA — Home is where the heart is, and for the last five years, Montana is where Tony Collins has called home.
A standout two-way player at Southwest High School in Fort Worth, Texas, Collins stepped off an airplane into an unknown world some four and a half years ago, mere weeks after then-head Carroll football coach Mike Van Diest offered him a scholarship over the phone.
He had never met the man picking him up at the airport – Saints recruiting coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel – or laid eyes on Nelson Stadium, Helena, or Montana.
“It was definitely a culture shock, just because it wasn’t as culturally diverse as Texas is,” Collins said. “That was the first thing I noticed.”
With so much change – a new town, a new school, new people – one thing was the same: football.
Being so far away from home – for the first time, mind you – helped focus Collins’ mind.
He knew he wanted to play college football and he knew he wanted to experience different parts of the country outside Texas.
If that meant moving to Montana, then so be it.
“I had never been here, but I just trusted the process and knew that football was football no matter where I was,” Collins said. “I just had to come up here with that mindset and know that I was coming up here to take care of business.”
What Collins found in Helena, and specifically around Carroll’s athletic facilities and between the white lines of its football fields, was a second family.
Collins knows, perhaps better than anyone, what it's like playing with actual flesh and blood family.
Before Collins’ time, his great grandfather and cousin started a peewee football team. Every member of Collins’ family was involved in that team growing up, and when it was Tony’s turn, he participated with “seven or eight” of his cousins.
“It just made you love the game,” Collins said. “You go out there and have your grandpa coaching you up and you’re spending time with your family – quality time – doing something you all love. It’s really a different experience because it makes you really appreciate the game.”
To this day, Collins plays with much of that same joy he found as a child on the gridiron.
It’s easy when he considers many of his Carroll teammates to be his brothers, guys he cares about because they care so much about him.
“Everybody I’ve met out here is genuine,” Collins said. “A lot of teammates know me for more than just being a really good football player – they know me as a person. They take the time to understand me and my normals of what I’m accustomed to, my background, and where I come from.”
Fitting in wasn’t always easy as one of only two players on the roster from Texas and one of just a handful of African-American kids on the team.
“Being this far away [from home] – you can be different from everyone else and you kinda stick out like a sore thumb,” Collins said.
“But it makes everything better when you have guys who you get dressed with on Saturday, that you wake up at 5 a.m. and go practice with – you know they care about you for more than just a player.”
Collins was recruited to Carroll at the same time as Kaleb Adams, a fellow Texan.
The two grew up about 45 minutes from each other in the Fort Worth area and once shared a dinner before the pair knew they would reunite at Carroll.
Adams described he and Collins as “goofballs” and said he considers Tony to be like a brother.
Their connection has grown since that first meal together – chicken pot pie at Collins’ aunt’s house – and since a freshman year spent as roommates. As the only two Texans on Carroll’s roster, they’ve leaned on each other from time to time.
“Especially because he knows what I’ve been through, I know what he’s been through,” Adams said. “We’re like actual brothers. Whenever one of us is going through tough times, we always have somebody to lean on.”
It didn’t take long for Collins’ career to blossom once he pulled on the purple and gold.
A second-team All-Conference selection as a sophomore, Collins captured three consecutive all-league honors heading into his fifth and final year.
He’s paced the Saints in receptions and yards (spring 2021 season), made many acrobatic catches, caught a game-winning touchdown and emerged as Carroll’s go-to big-play threat.
“Tony is, first and foremost, a friend,” Carroll redshirt junior wide receiver Jaden Harrison said. “He’s really stepped up and filled his role as a leader on our team. The reason for the leadership role and all the good that he does on the field on Saturdays is the work he puts in. He works really hard and he cares about every single person on this team.”
“He’s a good presence to be around. He’s more than just a play-maker, he’s a good person.”
His coaches say the young man has made strides with his maturity as a person in his time at Carroll and developed into a steady teammate, steady leader and steady positive presence on and off the field.
Collins can do things that many 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight ends can’t pull off at the NAIA level.
He’s one of the more dynamic pass-catchers in the Frontier Conference with his ability to split out wide, catch screen passes, or stretch the defense vertically.
Collins’ physicality is unmatched by any Frontier skill player, whether that be in the run-blocking or passing game.
Already this year Carroll fans have seen Collins make a catch in double coverage and fight his way into the end zone (vs. Montana Western), sky to make a tough grab and break tackles for a 50-yard gain (vs. College of Idaho), or bully a defensive back and sprint down the sideline for what should have been a 60-plus yard touchdown (vs. MSU-Northern).
“He’s hard to tackle,” Saints offensive coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel said. “When you’re 6-foot-3, 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds – he’s got enough wiggle to make you miss, enough speed to run past you, and enough power to run you over.”
“We’ve talked about and really tried to emphasize – when we’ve had good games offensively this year, Tony Collins touches the ball four, five, six times a game.”
With four regular-season games remaining, Collins is on track for a career year.
There’s so shortage of motivation for Collins when he steps onto the football field.
He understands and appreciates the expectations people place upon him as well as the standards his teammates and coaches demand.
Collins tries every practice, every game, to live up to those expectations and it’s the thought of letting his teammates, the community, the team and his coaches down that drives him.
Learning how to practice correctly while building good habits was a big area of growth for Collins early in his career. Practicing full-speed, in time, allows the game to slow down on Saturdays, making those huge catch-and-run plays Collins has become known for possible.
“I used to have tunnel vision when I caught the ball,” Collins said. “I just got to the point in my career where, when I get the ball, the game slows down so it’s moving at the speed I want it to and I’m not just running by everything.”
“I can actually catch, look up, dissect the defense, dissect where I can and cannot go, and try to make the most out of every situation.”
Of course those big plays – Collins has catches of 30, 31, 43 and 50 yards this season – are made possible, in part, by his physicality and size.
Collins believes his mindset sets him apart from others just as much as his God-given ability does.
“I pride myself in going out there and knowing, ‘you gotta separate yourself from everybody else. You gotta think differently, you have to play differently, you have to be able to take different pain than [others],’” Collins said.
“I just tell myself every time I go out there, ‘I’ve put a lot of work into being this good at football and my work is going to show.’”
“I’m a tight end and I catch bubble screens – nobody else is doing that.”
If Collins never catches another pass for Carroll, he would, statistically, go down as one of the best Saints tight ends in program history.
While he has fewer catches than legends like Casey FitzSimmons, Bubba Bartlett and Eric Dawson, and significantly fewer yards than the first two, Collins owns a higher yards per catch number (14.9) than all three and scores a touchdown, on average, once every roughly seven catches (13 career TDs, 88 career receptions).
The first of those touchdowns came four calendars years ago on Oct. 20, 2018.
“It was against Rocky right in there,” Collins said, pointing across Carroll’s practice field toward Nelson Stadium. “I fell down – I was a clumsy little oaf.”
When Carroll plays the Battlin’ Bears on Saturday, it will have been four years and two days since Collins’ memorable moment.
It’ll be a nationally-ranked Rocky team coming to Nelson to face a 4-2 Carroll squad in a game that, with a victory, would move the Saints into a tie for second in the Frontier standings with three games to play.
“The only thing that’ll make me happy [about that] is if we win,” Collins said, thinking back on his first career touchdown. “We gotta win. If I have a great game and we lose, then I don’t care. I just wanna win.”
“To know it’s been four years since I scored my first touchdown – I’m in my last season with the team – that is something special to think about. It’s a bittersweet moment. You look at everything and all the time that’s flown by, and it kinda makes you appreciate everything.”
Saturday will be the next-to-last time Collins steps between the white lines of Nelson Stadium to play a regular-season game.
He’s come a long way, both as a football player and person, since initially laying eyes on Nelson, but he still remembers his thoughts the first time he walked onto the field's grass.
“That this was my home,” Collins said. “That this was gonna be my home for the next four or five years. I remember when we got here and coach Pfanny left me into the stadium and I sat on the field for the first time. I sat there for five or six minutes and I just soaked it all in.”
“The very first thing I said to myself was, ‘this is my home and I’m gonna give this place everything I’ve got for my time here.’”
